Ask SAM: I think I was almost the victim of a scam

Q: I got a call from “Medicare” saying that my paper ID card was going to be replaced with a plastic card with a chip, and asking for my Medicare ID number to verify. I refused to give my number which seemed to hurt the fellow’s tender feelings, but I told him that I didn’t know who he was so no ID number. He knew my name and address, but my scam antennae vibrated. Was I right?
B.S.
Answer: According to AARP.org your instincts were right on the money.
AARP said, “If you’re on Medicare, be aware: You will not be receiving a new chip card to replace your paper ID card. If somebody tells you that, they’re lying. It’s the latest Medicare scam.”
Here are suggestions from Medicare.gov about keeping your Medicare information safe and what to do if you get a call from someone claiming to be from Medicare. There is also information about when or if Medicare will call you.
“To help protect against identity theft, Medicare has mailed new Medicare cards to people with Medicare. Your new card has a new Medicare Number that’s unique to you, instead of your Social Security Number.
“Don’t share your Medicare Number or other personal information with anyone who contacts you by phone, email, or by approaching you in person, unless you’ve given them permission in advance.
“Medicare, or someone representing Medicare, will only call and ask for personal information in these situations:
* “A Medicare health or drug plan can call you if you’re already a member of the plan. The agent who helped you join can also call you.
* “A customer service representative from 1-800-MEDICARE can call you if you’ve called and left a message or a representative said that someone would call you back.
“Only give personal information like your Medicare Number to doctors, insurers acting on your behalf, or trusted people in the community who work with Medicare like your State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP).
“Be familiar with how Medicare uses your personal information. If you join a Medicare plan, the plan will let you know how it will use your personal information.
“If someone calls you and asks for your Medicare Number or other personal information, hang up and call us at 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227).”
Shepherd’s Center
book sale updateThe Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem has announced that the group’s annual book sale scheduled for Sept. 2-4 has been canceled, due to the COVID-19 surge.
Sam Matthews, the executive director of the center, said in a press release that the board of directors, voted unanimously to cancel the sale this year. This is the second consecutive year that the sale has been canceled.
“People attend the event from across our state as well as many surrounding states. Many children who are too young to be vaccinated also attend. Public health and safety were foremost in the minds of the board in making this extremely difficult decision.
“We are now currently setting our sights on our 2022 event which is scheduled for May 5-7. We hope those in the community will plan to join us at that time,” Matthews said.
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Online: journalnow.com/asksam
Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101