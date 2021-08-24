Ask SAM: I think I was almost the victim of a scam

Q: I got a call from “Medicare” saying that my paper ID card was going to be replaced with a plastic card with a chip, and asking for my Medicare ID number to verify. I refused to give my number which seemed to hurt the fellow’s tender feelings, but I told him that I didn’t know who he was so no ID number. He knew my name and address, but my scam antennae vibrated. Was I right?

Answer: According to AARP.org your instincts were right on the money.

AARP said, “If you’re on Medicare, be aware: You will not be receiving a new chip card to replace your paper ID card. If somebody tells you that, they’re lying. It’s the latest Medicare scam.”

Here are suggestions from Medicare.gov about keeping your Medicare information safe and what to do if you get a call from someone claiming to be from Medicare. There is also information about when or if Medicare will call you.

“To help protect against identity theft, Medicare has mailed new Medicare cards to people with Medicare. Your new card has a new Medicare Number that’s unique to you, instead of your Social Security Number.