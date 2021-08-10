Ask SAM: I tried to return two gift cards and the store said I couldn't

Q: I recently bought two gift cards to thank people who had helped me. They refused to take them. I took them back to the store where I bought them, but they refused to take them back. Can they do that?

A.R.

Answer: Yes, they can. Once a gift card has been activated, it cannot be deactivated. At the bottom of the gift card receipt, it says ”No Refunds.”

Lechelle Yates, a spokeswoman for the Better Business Bureau of Central and Northwest North Carolina, explains how the gift card works.

“Gift cards are a way retailers allow consumers to give money to their friends to shop at a retail store or restaurant, gas station or other locations — both online and in the brick-and-mortar variety.

“They’re basically a substitute for cash but they have to be used at a particular place. You load money onto the card and the gift card recipient, or you, can then spend the money at the designated location.

“There is an exception — branded cards, which can be used anywhere the brand of the card is accepted. For example, if you have a branded card with a Visa logo on it, you can use it to buy items anywhere Visa is accepted.