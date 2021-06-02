Ask SAM: I was almost scammed. What kind of scam was it?

Q: I recently placed an ad in Craigslist to sell a baby crib for $100. Minutes after placing the ad I received an offer for $150 from a buyer in New York. They requested for me to hold the crib until they could send a cashier’s check via overnight mail and then they would arrange for pick up. The check arrived two days later and was in the amount of $1,950. I immediately contacted the buyer via text and was told the additional amount was to “pay the movers coming for the pick up.” Red flags started coming up for me and I refused the transaction. Do you have any insight into what this might be?
Answer: Congratulations on avoiding getting ripped off.
Lechelle Yates, the director of communications for the Better Business Bureau of Central and Northwest North Carolina, explained the type of scam you dodged.
“It’s one version of the fake check scam using a cashier’s check in this instance.
“In this iteration of the scam, a person ‘overpays’ for an item with a cashier check. The buyer may say use it to the pay the movers like they did in this case or use some other excuse. Typically the seller feels safe accepting the cashier’s check because a cashier’s check is a check issued by a bank — so the bank is responsible for paying the money.
“The problem is the cashier’s check is fake — no bank actually issued the cashier’s check so no bank will be providing the money. But it can take weeks to discover a cashier’s check is fake. In the meantime, the seller has sent the item. In addition, the buyer has also pocketed the cash they gave the ‘movers.’ So the seller is out the item and the seller has to repay the bank the full amount of the cashier’s check.
“Most people assume if you deposit a check and the money is in your account — the check is good. Unfortunately, that’s not correct and crooks know it. Just because a check is credited to your account doesn’t mean it’s good. Federal banking rules require that when someone deposits a check into an account, the bank must make the funds available right away — within a day or two.
“Also by law, it can take up to two weeks for a check to wind its way from your bank to the bank that issued the check and then back to yours.
“People often say the checks look so real — even bank tellers. That’s because they are real. Scammers steal real checks. Do a little photoshop magic and boom, have a new check to fool you.”
Scam alert: FEMA has established a state-specific program to help with the funeral expenses of people who have died from COVID-19. Scammers are already trying to take money from the people who need it. They will read obituaries and call families they suspect had a loved one die from COVID and claim to be from FEMA in an attempt to get information and apply to the program. They will have the money redirected to them.
According to the agency’s website, fema.gov, the Funeral Assistance Program has taken steps to fraudulent activity.
“FEMA will not contact anyone until they have called FEMA or have applied for assistance. Do not disclose information such as the name, birth date or social security number of any deceased family member to any unsolicited telephone calls or e-mails from anyone claiming to be a federal employee or from FEMA.
“If you doubt a FEMA representative is legitimate, hang up and report it to the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 or the National Center for Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721. Complaints also may be made by contacting local law enforcement agencies.”
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Online: journalnow.com/asksam
Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101