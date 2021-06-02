Ask SAM: I was almost scammed. What kind of scam was it?

“The problem is the cashier’s check is fake — no bank actually issued the cashier’s check so no bank will be providing the money. But it can take weeks to discover a cashier’s check is fake. In the meantime, the seller has sent the item. In addition, the buyer has also pocketed the cash they gave the ‘movers.’ So the seller is out the item and the seller has to repay the bank the full amount of the cashier’s check.

“Most people assume if you deposit a check and the money is in your account — the check is good. Unfortunately, that’s not correct and crooks know it. Just because a check is credited to your account doesn’t mean it’s good. Federal banking rules require that when someone deposits a check into an account, the bank must make the funds available right away — within a day or two.

“Also by law, it can take up to two weeks for a check to wind its way from your bank to the bank that issued the check and then back to yours.

“People often say the checks look so real — even bank tellers. That’s because they are real. Scammers steal real checks. Do a little photoshop magic and boom, have a new check to fool you.”