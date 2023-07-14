Q: Recently I attended a concert with some friends at the Coalpit on Patterson Avenue in downtown Winston-Salem. One of my friends is handicapped and has a handicap placard in the car. We found only one handicap parking spot on a cross street, and it was already occupied. There were no handicapped parking spaces on Patterson Avenue. The public parking garage on Patterson is on a hill, which presents a problem for a person with a walking disability. We found a spot to drop-off the handicapped friend, so that she didn’t have to navigate the hill. More people are enjoying the restaurants and entertainment downtown, but the lack of available and affordable parking options is leading some of us to use ride services rather than search for parking spaces, especially handicap spots. Is there not a law governing the number of handicap parking spaces on public streets? L.H.

Answer: Reid Hutchins, the transportation operations manager for the City of Winston-Salem Department of Transportation, explained how handicapped parking works in downtown Winston-Salem.

“Handicap Parking within public rights of way is governed by the North Carolina General Statute 20-37.6. After consulting with City of Winston-Salem legal counsel, N.C.G.S. 20-37.6 indicates that any vehicle with a distinguishing handicap placard or license plate may be parked in any space even if there is not a handicap space available.

“The General Statute does not include language about municipalities designating handicap spaces for on-street parking areas. The City of Winston-Salem Department of Transportation regularly evaluates the parking situation in the downtown area and will take these concerns into consideration,” he said.

Hutchins also provided information about parking in spaces that have a pay station, metered spaces and spaces that are don’t have meters but are time limited.

“Pay station monitored spaces: All patrons that park in areas designated with a pay station are required to pay at the pay station for their desired amount of time up to eight hours at a time. Any patron who violates the pay station zone will be subject to parking enforcement including the issuance of a violation ticket regardless of any distinguishing handicap placard or license plate.

“Metered spaces: All patrons that park in areas designated with a parking meter are required to pay at the meter for their desired amount of time up to how long the meter allows. Since the North Carolina General Statute permits on-street parking for unlimited time for distinguishing handicap indications, City Parking Enforcement Officers do not issue citations for valid handicap patrons that have expired meters.

“Non-metered, time restricted spaces: Handicap patrons that park in non-metered, time restricted spaces while displaying a distinguishing handicap placard or license plate can park in these areas for unlimited periods per N.C.G.S. 20-37.6. All other patrons should comply with the time restrictions or will be subject to parking enforcement including the issuance of a violation ticket.”

Shredding events

Trinity Methodist Church, 3819 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. A $5 per box donation is suggested.

If your group is planning a shredding event and you want to be included on the list, you can email the information to asksam@wsjournal.com or mail it to Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., #100, Winston-Salem, NC 27101.