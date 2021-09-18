Ask SAM: Identifying juveniles arrested for serious crimes

Q: Is the decision not to publish the name(s) of minors who commit crimes mandated by law or a media choice (custom). Whatever the reason, this oversight needs to be re-addressed. I'd like to know if the offender is a neighbor, an acquaintance of my child, and so on. Removing the protection of anonymity might also serve as a deterrent to some of the horrible acts committed by young people.

M.M.

Answer: It's not an oversight. A spokesperson for the Winston-Salem Police Department said that law enforcement agencies are prohibited by state law from releasing certain information about minors who are charged with crimes.

“North Carolina has strict laws that protect the release of identifying information regarding minors. This includes, but is not limited to, public records law, which decides what information is considered public knowledge.

“Any information involving minors that is released by the Winston-Salem Police Department follows North Carolina law.