Ask SAM: Identifying juveniles arrested for serious crimes

Q: Is the decision not to publish the name(s) of minors who commit crimes mandated by law or a media choice (custom). Whatever the reason, this oversight needs to be re-addressed. I'd like to know if the offender is a neighbor, an acquaintance of my child, and so on. Removing the protection of anonymity might also serve as a deterrent to some of the horrible acts committed by young people.
M.M.
Answer: It's not an oversight. A spokesperson for the Winston-Salem Police Department said that law enforcement agencies are prohibited by state law from releasing certain information about minors who are charged with crimes.
“North Carolina has strict laws that protect the release of identifying information regarding minors. This includes, but is not limited to, public records law, which decides what information is considered public knowledge.
“Any information involving minors that is released by the Winston-Salem Police Department follows North Carolina law.
“This specifically falls NCGS 7B-3001(b), which addresses incidents involving juvenile offenders and provides that ‘[u]nless jurisdiction of the juvenile has been transferred to superior court, all law enforcement records and files concerning a juvenile shall be kept separate from the records and files of adults and shall be withheld from public inspection.’
“Otherwise, the records and files may be examined or copied only by order of the court.”
According to the North Carolina Judicial Branch website, children who are 13 years old or older may have their case transferred to adult court if a juvenile court judge finds probable case that the child com-mitted felony and a transfer hearing is conducted.
“In certain situations, transfer to adult court is mandatory. If a juvenile court judge finds probable cause that a juvenile who is 13 or older committed a Class A felony, such as first-degree murder, the judge must transfer the case to adult criminal court without a transfer hearing.”
Drainage work begins Monday
The playground, walking trail, and volleyball court at Old Town Neighborhood Center and Park will close temporarily beginning Monday. The park is located at 4550 Shattalon Drive, Winston-Salem.
Crews will be working on improvements to the drainage in the park. The work is expected to be completed in November.
Mayberry Days begins Tuesday
Mayberry Days, the annual festival that celebrates the fictional town from the Andy Griffith Show, will get under way Tuesday in Mount Airy.
There will be live music including singer Collin Raye, the Legacy Motown Revue, and the Embers.
Karen Knotts, the daughter of Don Knotts (Deputy Barney Fife) will have her biography of her father.
Ronnie Schell, an actor who worked with Griffith, Knotts, and Jim Nabors (Gomer Pyle) will talk about working with the comedy legends.
Contests include apple peeling, porkchop sandwich eating, (must be 18 or older to compete), pie eating, and a youth trivia contest.
There will be a parade at 9 a.m. Saturday on Main Street.
For ticket information and a complete schedule of events, go to surryarts.org/mayberrydays.
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Online: journalnow.com/asksam
Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101