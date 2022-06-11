Ask SAM: Identifying perpetrators of high-profile crimes

Q: Wasn’t it standard practice a while back not to name the perpetrator of high profile crimes? I thought the media withheld names so that they would not encourage others to “copycat,” and try for their 15 minutes of fame. The Buffalo shooter’s name and face is widely broadcast now. Was it determined that withholding didn’t have any effect? Can you pinpoint when/where the change was made?

D.Z.

Answer: Lois Boynton, an associate professor at the School of Journalism and Media at UNC-Chapel Hill who teaches and researches media ethics, said that researchers point out that the media started using the name of suspects in high profile crimes less about the time of the theater shooting in Aurora, Colorado in 2012.

Boynton said that there are times when telling who it is can be beneficial. For example, if the suspect is still at large.

She referenced a program at the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training at Texas State University called “Don’t Name Them” encourages journalists not to continue using a suspect’s name after they are arrested.

“However, once they are captured, it’s really no longer a part of the story, other than to create a call to action for a like-minded killer to take their plans and thoughts and make them into deeds,” the program said.

Guidelines from the Radio Television Digital News Association on covering mass shootings include,

“Give serious thought to the frequency with which you mention the shooter’s name. Stories of the victims should be given much more weight than the story of the shooter. We recommend naming the shooter ‘infrequently and only when [the] name is critical to understanding the story.’”

The guidelines also caution journalists not to sensationalize their reporting of the shooting and not report the full content of any rantings, comments, or manifestos that the killer may have made.

"Summarizing the important material is far more useful than broadcasting the full versions, which may serve to propagate a killer’s bid for glory. Don’t look for simple causes to explain complex events," the guidelines state.

Social media also plays a part with the RTDNA noting, “Journalists must include only relevant facts clearly attributed to credible sources. Rumors, unattributed statements, second-hand witness statements, and speculation should be avoided.”

“It’s important to also note that RTDNA’s guidelines are just that — recommendations to guide reporters and their news organizations in how they cover these horrific events. But, overall, news organizations have cut back on repeating the name of the perpetrator,” Boynton said.

