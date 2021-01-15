Ask SAM: If I pay the taxes, can I have the property?

Q: I have been paying the taxes on a house for 15 years, and the owner has been deceased for that long. I heard that if you pay taxes on a house for a period of time the house is yours. I need to know if that is true. I do live in the house.
O.B.
Answer: John T. Burgiss, the Forsyth County Tax Assessor / Collector, said that is not the case. “Unfortunately, you have been misinformed regarding such cases in North Carolina. Paying someone else's North Carolina property tax bill does not entitle you to an ownership interest in the property.”
Q: On Jan. 8 at 5:45 p.m. we lost power in our house in Clemmons. Within two or three minutes we called and reported the outage, and the recording indicated that there were 176 customers affected. Our power came back on at about 9:30. Shortly after that, we received a recorded message from Duke Energy saying that the outage was first reported at 7:29 p.m. This is not accurate, and it substantially understates the length of the outage. Furthermore, this is not the first time this has happened. The last time we had an outage; Duke Energy did the same thing. What is going on? Are they cleaning up their record to look better to the regulators?
A.C.
Answer: Jimmy Flythe, the west region director for government and community relations for Duke Energy Carolinas explained what happened Friday night. "Thanks for the inquiry. We apologize for any confusion to customers. We did have an outage in the Clemmons area at the time your reader noted."
He said that the outage was caused by a tree falling on a power line and breaking one of three lines on the pole. That created an outage for 176 customers. Crews determined that the other two lines needed to be de-energized to make repairs safely. In order to de-energize the other lines they had to open switches at a location closer to where the damage occurred, but crews were able to restore power to some customers upstream from the damaged line.
"Once the initial restoration took place, a new outage event was created in our outage system for 230 customers, which included some additional customers being affected, generating new outage notifications, the first at 7:29 p.m. The power was restored at 9:39 p.m. for all 230 customers, which accounts for the information the customer received with their restoration notification. This “new” event isn’t technically new for the customer, but our system recognizes it as such; prompting a modified start time for their outage. Our outage system did capture and store the original outage, which began at 5:45 p.m., so we do have a record of the entire outage.
"We always appreciate the feedback and have shared it with our engineering team. We are constantly working to improve reliability and customer communications and we are happy to discuss with the customer and/or do additional analysis on their outage," Flythe said.
Q: Why wasn’t the Ohio State University and University of Alabama national football championship game covered in Tuesday’s Journal?
N.N.
Answer: Stories and photos from the NCAA national football championship game were not available because of an early deadline Monday night for Tuesday’s paper. There are stories and photos from the game at journal-now.com/sports.
SAM’s 5 favorite questions of 2020
Although there have been several Playboy photoshoots in Winston-Salem for the magazine’s “Girls of the ACC” edition, this photoshoot was for a…
HOAs, for the most part, are not known for having a sense of humor or whimsy. This reader was concerned that in light of the pandemic their HO…
This reader wondered what had happened to straight ticket voting in North Carolina, not realizing it had not been available since Jan. 1, 2014.
Having been an adult college student, I appreciated the opportunity to let people who are interested in going back to college find out how it’…
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Online: journalnow.com/asksam
Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101