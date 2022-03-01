Ask SAM: If I'm widowed with no children in the home, can I file my taxes as head of household?

If you’re expecting a tax refund this year, you may be concerned about a few things. These are the top three concerns taxpayers have right now. PennyGem’s Johana Restrepo has more.

Q: My husband and I have been filing joint tax returns for many years. If one of us dies and there are no minor children involved, can the other spouse file a return as head of household rather than as a single taxpayer?

- W.P.

Answer: No. Richard Dawson, a spokesman for the Internal Revenue Service explains why that isn't possible.

"When a spouse dies during the year, the IRS allows the widowed individual to still file married jointly for that year in most cases.

"They would not file head of household with no other dependents."

The IRS has a tool for helping you determine what your filing status should be. It's on the IRS.gov website. Click on Get Answers to your Tax Questions on the home page, which will take you to the Interactive Tax Assistant section. Click on What is my Filing Status. You'll have to answer some questions, then it will give you your status.

Q: Our last leaf collection was on Dec. 10 and the streets in our neighborhood are filled with leaves. Can you find out when we can expect our third leaf pick-up? We live off North Stratford Road.