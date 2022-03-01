Ask SAM: If I'm widowed with no children in the home, can I file my taxes as head of household?

Q: My husband and I have been filing joint tax returns for many years. If one of us dies and there are no minor children involved, can the other spouse file a return as head of household rather than as a single taxpayer?
- W.P.
Answer: No. Richard Dawson, a spokesman for the Internal Revenue Service explains why that isn't possible.
"When a spouse dies during the year, the IRS allows the widowed individual to still file married jointly for that year in most cases.
"They would not file head of household with no other dependents."
The IRS has a tool for helping you determine what your filing status should be. It's on the IRS.gov website. Click on Get Answers to your Tax Questions on the home page, which will take you to the Interactive Tax Assistant section. Click on What is my Filing Status. You'll have to answer some questions, then it will give you your status.
Q: Our last leaf collection was on Dec. 10 and the streets in our neighborhood are filled with leaves. Can you find out when we can expect our third leaf pick-up? We live off North Stratford Road.
D.B.
Answer: Johnita Campbell, the deputy director of the sanitation department for the City of Winston-Salem, said that “crews are expected to be in the area by next week.”
Q: I miss seeing Meghann Mollerus on WFMY. Has she left the station?
D.B.
Answer: No, Mollerus is still at WFMY, said Larry Audus, the president and general manager of WFMY.
“Meghann is on maternity leave after the birth of her second child," Audus said. "She’ll be back on the air with WFMY News 2 after her leave.”
Mollerus is the co-anchor of the Good Morning Show and WFMY News 2 at noon.
Q: On Stratford Road at Thruway recently, the car ahead of me had a bumper sticker with a very specific four-letter vulgarity. Although the owner would probably argue freedom of speech, what are regulations regarding this?
B.J.
Answer: The short answer is none.
Free speech is free speech, which can include words considered vulgar.
Kira Boyd, a spokeswoman for the Winston-Salem Police Department, checked and said that there are no regulations against having a bumper sticker that has naughty things on it.
Bulky item pick-up to begin
The city’s annual bulky item pick-up begins Monday and will run through Sept. 9.
Among the acceptable items are furniture, mattresses, appliances, grills, carpet, old toys and lawn furniture.
Televisions, computer equipment, building materials, hazardous waste, tires, cement, cars and car parts, stumps, tanks and oil drums are not acceptable. Do not mix bulky items with recyclables or brush.
Only single-family residences can take part. The Sanitation Division will mail postcards in advance to let home owners know crews will be in their neighborhood.
Items must be at the curb by 6 a.m. the Monday of your collection week.
To find out when your collection week is, go to CityofWS.org/BulkyItems and click on the link for online address lookup.
If you don't have computer access call CityLink at 311 or 336-727-8000 and a CityLink agent will look up your collection date.
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101