Ask SAM: I'm confused about COVID protocols for people with cancer

Q: I have recently heard that blood cancer patients and those with compromised immune systems may be fully vaccinated, but were unable to develop antibodies. Why haven’t there been medical alert announcements? I assumed that since I had gotten my two shots it was safe to unmask at times. I have leukemia and have obviously been misled. My doctor says “they’re” working on it.
E.C.
Answer: The medical community is constantly learning new things about COVID-19.
PJ Miller, M.D., an assistant professor of hematology and oncology at Wake Forest Baptist Health, explained the current recommendations for people with cancer and diseases:
“It’s important to recognize that medical professionals are not purposefully misleading anyone; as new data emerges, recommendations will continue to change and while this may be frustrating at times, it is with the best intention to protect as many people as possible.
“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to release data-driven recommendations, as research studies are able to provide reliable data for everyone, including those with risk factors.
“When data is not available, recommendations are developed from well-intentioned expert-opinions and are subject to change as true data emerges.
“People with cancer or other conditions that suppress the immune system are at a higher risk of severe disease and death from COVID-19.
“Currently, the CDC recommends people with cancer vaccinate with one of the available COVID-19 vaccines; however, they are still researching the total effectiveness in these cases.
“This also includes people with risk factors who may not adequately respond to vaccinations, as well as determining how long someone is able to maintain antibodies to prevent or reduce severity of infection.
“Organizations such as the CDC, National Institutes of Health and American Cancer Society have provided statements that those with cancer, as well as other medical conditions resulting in immunosuppression, should continue to have heightened vigilance to protect themselves.
“While the risks of catching COVID-19 may be lower if everyone you interact with is fully vaccinated, the risk is not zero.
“At this time, I would still recommend fully vaccinated people with cancer or other forms of immunosuppression to continue to wear a mask in public, social distance/avoid large crowds and maintain good hand hygiene by washing your hands and/or using hand sanitizer.”
Pancake Jamboree update
The Twin City Kiwanis Club has announced that, although their jamboree this year was "toast," (postponed) they will resume the tradition. The jamboree will be held March 4, 2022 at the Benton Convention Center, 301 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem. All you can eat pancakes and sausage will be served continuously from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Proceeds from the jamboree will benefit the club's programs for children in the area.
