Q: Decades ago, I was injured at work and joined the ranks of chronic pain sufferers. Fortunately, after a slow start, Worker’s Compensation covered my medical expenses. Unfortunately, things went from bad to worse in the third quarter of 2022 when I turned 75. Approval to pay for medical expenses went from routine to sporadic, forcing me to make payments out of pocket. I called an administrator in Charlotte and was told to call the office in Richmond. I was on hold for over two hours and no one picked up. What can be done so all of us get paid?

R.H.

Answer: Agencies will not typically discuss an individual’s case with a third party.

That was the case in this instance as well.

Gina Cammarano, of the N.C. Industrial Commission, which administers worker's compensation claims, gave SAM general information about how to handle problems with a worker’s compensation case.

“If your reader is represented by an attorney in his/her workers’ compensation claim, he/she should contact his/her attorney about the issue with delayed medical payments.

“If your reader is not represented by an attorney, he/she can contact the Workers’ Compensation Information Specialists’ Section at the North Carolina Industrial Commission to obtain information about his/her rights under the North Carolina Workers’ Compensation Act and the procedural steps he/she can take regarding the issue of delayed medical payments.

“The Workers’ Compensation Information Specialists’ Section can be reached by phone at 800-688-8349 or 919-716-1700, by email at infospec@ic.nc.gov, and by U.S. mail at Workers’ Compensation Information Specialists, NC Industrial Commission, 1233 Mail Service Center, Raleigh NC 27699-1233.”

Annual law enforcement memorial service

The annual Forsyth County Law Enforcement Officers Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Morris Chapel United Methodist Church, 2715 Darrow Road, Walkertown.

The guest speaker this year will be Officer Sean Houle, a retired Kernersville Police Department officer.

There will be a recognition ceremony for each Forsyth County officer who lost their life in the line of duty.

Awards will be presented by the Gold Shield Foundation to each local officer who was critically injured in the line of duty during 2021 and 2022.

Lunch will be served following the service.

Restaurant has reopened

SAM has had inquiries about the status of Showmars, 227 Harvey St., Winston-Salem, in the Hanes Towne Village Shopping Center. Shannon Sadler, a spokesperson for the restaurant, told us that the restaurant has reopened following a fire earlier this year.

Other places that will take greeting cards

S.B. let us know that Reconsidered Goods, 4118 Spring Garden St., Greensboro, and Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Rd, Durham, will also take unused greeting cards.