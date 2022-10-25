Ask SAM: I'm having trouble getting a driver's license because I only drive a company car

Q: I recently applied for a NC driver’s license after moving here from another state. I drive a company car that is licensed and fully insured in another state. At the Mocksville driver’s license facility, I was refused a license until I obtained proof of N.C. car insurance. I don't own a car licensed in N.C. I presented proof of all N.C. required statements to obtain a license with the exception of this car insurance requirement. Is there some rule or law that I'm missing that requires me to have insurance on a car already fully insured?

R.S.

Answer: There is a way to get a driver's license without having a personal car.

John Brockwell, the communications officer for the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles, said that “If he does not have insurance and signs a form DL-123a then he can only drive a company car or rental, thus downgrading his driver license.

“He would not be able to legally drive a personal vehicle” Brockwell said.

Mose Belton, a local insurance agent, said that the DL-123a form should be filled out by your employer's insurance company to show that the car is covered by insurance.

You can get the DL-123a form from any automobile insurance agent in North Carolina.

Q: When going through my deceased mother's papers, I found reference to a life insurance policy from a company that has been bought and sold and changed names multiple times. I have tried running down some of the companies' names with no luck. Is there somewhere that I can provide her information to see if the policy is still valid?

P.M.

Answer: You have a couple of options to try and find out information.

You can check NCCash.com, the website that is part of the department of N.C. State Treasurer, to see if the policy has been turned over to the state by the insurance company.

If that doesn’t work, there are other options.

Mendy Greenwood, a regional director for the N.C. Department of Insurance said that their customer service unit may be able to help. Their number is 855-408-1212.

For people who believe that a life insurance policy exists, but can’t find it, Greenwood has this information:

“The Department of Insurance can absolutely help to locate a lost life insurance policy. There are two ways that your readers can search. One is by calling our Consumer Services Department at 855-408-1212 and tell the person who answers the phone that they need help finding a lost life insurance policy. Or you can perform a search online.

For more information about the finding lost policies, go to www.ncdoi.gov/how-can-we-help-you and click on Lost Life Insurance Policy.

Help with personal computers

Forsyth Technical Community College, 2100 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, will have a PC Tune-up Clinic from 9 a.m. to noon Friday in the Tech Building on the main campus. You can get help with such things as antivirus software, system drivers, and security patches. Space is limited and registration is required and can be made at short.forsythtech.edu/PCTune-upClinic.