Ask SAM: Is an ad I saw on social media for COVID tests a scam?

Q: I saw an ad on social media for ordering COVID tests, but they want your name, address, date of birth and Medicare number to process the order. Is this information I should give? — J.W.

Answer: The ad is from yourmedicaltests.com, which says it will send you eight COVID tests each month.

The ad says the company will bill Medicare for the tests. According to the company’s website, Medicare numbers are needed to bill the orders.

Lechelle Yates, a spokesperson for the Better Business Bureau of Central and Northwest North Carolina, said that while the offer from yourmedicaltests.com seems legit, there are some possible red flags.

“I would be concerned about people giving their Medicare number to a company that gives little information about itself. There’s no contact information except a 1-800 number,” she said.

“According to its domain registration information, the owner of the domain is hidden, and the site was just created in October 2022,” she added. “Consumers can easily get these test kits for free at many well-known pharmacies.”

And finally, both Yates and Medicare.gov say people should be careful with handing over their Medicare numbers.

“Consumers should never give their Medicare number to someone they don’t know,” Yates said. “Scammers can use that number to get medical care in their name or bill Medicare for services the consumer never received,” she said.

The federal government does offer free COVID-19 tests at www.covid.gov/tests. You don’t have to give them any information other than your name, and address. If you want to track the shipment, you can include your email address.

Q: I’ve noticed that there is an RV in someone’s yard, and it looks like someone is living in it. This is in the county, not in any town or city. Is this legal? — S.B.

Answer: The short answer is no.

“RVs cannot be occupied unless in a campground or RV park,” said Amy Lanier, a senior zoning inspector with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Planning and Development Services.

If you want to report the people living in the RV, call CityLink at 311 or use the link on the city’s website, cityofws.org. CityLink will forward the complaint to the appropriate officials.

Support group for grandparents

Senior Services, Inc. is starting a support group for people who are age 55 and older and are raising grandchildren or other minor relatives.

Meetings will be held on the third Wednesday of each month.

Experts will attend meetings to answer questions and provide information on such resources as legal aid, custody options, financial resources, Social Security, and opportunities for recreation and respite care. Specialists will be invited to provide information about behavioral health and medical care.

The first meeting will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 18 at Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.

Registration is required and the deadline to register is Friday.

For more information or to register, call Frandee Nichols at 336-721-6952 or email fnichols@seniorservicesinc.org.