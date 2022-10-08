Ask SAM: Is Bank of America no longer taking cash?

Q: My friend tried to deposit cash in an account at Bank of America in her grandson's account. She said that the BOA refused to take cash and she would have to write a check. The reason they gave her was it is their policy not to take cash any longer. Is this true?

S.K.

Answer: Not exactly, Bank of America will take cash if you are putting the money in your account. The rub is putting cash into a third party’s account.

Don Vecchiarello, a spokesman for Bank of America, said that the bank stopped allowing people to put cash in other people’s accounts in December 2017.

“It was to reduce fraud and money laundering,” he said.

There are other ways to deposit money into a third-party account. You can write a check, use a mobile app, and use online person to person transfer.

“Our customers’ security is our top priority,” Vecchiarello said.

Many other banks have similar prohibitions.

Q: The beautiful paving job on Reynolda Road has been complete for several months. However, the permanent lines have been very slow to being restored, making driving at night especially difficult. What is the projected date of completion of the permanent lines?

R.K.

Answer: Pat Ivey, the N.C. Department of Transportation division engineer for Forsyth County, said that the line work will be completed soon.

“Equipment issues with the pavement marking subcontractor have delayed the installation of permanent pavement markings, but they plan to have the work completed by the end of October,” he said.

Q: Is it true that the U.S. Mint will stop the production of pennies soon because of the high cost of making them.

P.N.

Answer: Pennies aren't going anywhere anytime soon.

"As of this date, the Mint has no plans to cease production of the penny," a spokesperson for the U.S Mint said.

This has been floating around for many years. In 2013, USA Today reported that, despite other countries dropping their penny coin, but the United States had no plans drop our penny.

Vendors needed to assist with brush collection

The City of Winston-Salem is hiring vendors to assist with storm-related brush collection. They will be paid by the ton and the city will waive the $33 per ton disposal fee at the city’s yard-waste processing facilities. Vendors must reply by Oct. 21.

If you are interested in being a brush collection vendor, contact Stevie Dulin, the city sanitation director, at steved@cityofws.org or by calling 336-747-7308.

City brush crews have been working six days a week but the extra volume of brush due to the storm is putting brush collection further behind schedule.

Remember to call before you dig

Now that fall is here many people will be working in their yards, getting them ready for winter.

Before you start digging, call 811 to have underground service lines located, otherwise you may cut your other service lines and have no service.

The locating service is free, and it's the law.

Call between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information, go to nc811.org.