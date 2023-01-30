Ask SAM: Is downtown Winston-Salem getting a new hotel?

Q: I heard through the grapevine that another hotel might be coming to downtown Winston-Salem. Is it true? — D.D.

Answer: Time will tell.

Coury Hospitality of Irving, Texas, may build a 90-room premium boutique hotel on a parking lot in the Innovation Quarter, across from Bailey Park.

The proposed hotel was listed on the company’s website early Monday as possibly opening in late 2024 or 2025.

By Monday afternoon, after the Journal reporter Richard Craver asked about it, the image was gone.

James Patterson, a spokesman for the Innovation Quarter, the hotel, which would be built at 351 Patterson Ave., isn't a done deal.

"The only information I have is that Innovation Quarter continues to have exploratory discussions with our developers about the parcel that is now the P7 parking lot in the Innovation Quarter. However, there are no agreements or contracts in place," Patterson said.

Coury describes the hotel as being part of a mixed-use building with apartments and meeting space. An artist rendering has "The Depot" signage on the front.

Craver was not able to reach officials with Coury.

If they build here, it would be Coury’s first property in the Southeast.

Coury has four properties in Oklahoma, three in Texas, and one each in Indiana, Kansas, Missouri and Wisconsin. Besides Winston-Salem, there are seven more in the pipeline, including sites in Arkansas, California and Kentucky.

The Winston-Salem property, which would have 90 rooms, is being marked as "fully approved for Autograph Collection," a premium global hospitality brand connected with Marriott Bonvoy that is touted as "no two hotels are the same."

If the hotel is built, it will be the third boutique hotel in Winston-Salem. The Kimpton Cardinal in the former headquarters building of Reynolds Tobacco Co. and the Hotel Indigo in the Pepper Building are the other boutique hotels.

The projected hotel would be the 11th hotel in downtown Winston-Salem.

Q: It seems like we get robocalls about everything from car warranties to Medicare to medical devices multiple times each week. Do the people responsible for this foolishness ever get caught? — F.M.

Answer: Scammers have the technology and ability to spoof phone numbers. The Federal Communications Commission defines number spoofing as "a caller deliberately falsifies the information transmitted to your caller ID display to disguise their identity."

They can make it appear that the call is from a business or someone in the same area where you are located.

Many times the caller is located overseas making it very difficult to catch them.

Here are some tips from the FCC about what to do when you get a call that is likely a robocall or scammer:

•If you don't recognize the number, don't answer the phone.

•If you answer it and realize it's a robocall or a scam, hang up immediately.

•If the caller tells you to push a button to stop the calls, don't do it, hang up.

•Never give any kind of personal information to an unknown caller.

•Never assume an unexpected call is legitimate. Hang up and call back using a number you can verify on a bill, a statement, or an official website.

•Be suspicious. Con artists can be very convincing: They may ask innocuous questions, or sound threatening, or sometimes seem too good to be true.

In answer to “Do they ever get caught?” We have good news.

On Dec. 22, CBS News reported that two men, the Federal Communications Commission identified as Roy Cox Jr. and Michael Aaron Jones, orchestrated an car-warranty scam with accomplices in Hungary and Panama.

The men are accused of using a robocaller to make “more than 5 billion unsolicited calls to targeted consumers over three months,” CBS News reported.

Government officials have proposed a $300 million fine for the men, the largest in the agency's history for a robo-caller.

“Cox and Jones, who are both from the United States, were banned from making telemarketing calls under earlier U.S. actions,” CBS reported.