Ask SAM: Is drinking water safe from COVID-19?

Q: Do the water purification and treatment systems of Forsyth and Davie counties (and everywhere else) include anti-coronavirus treatments?

J.W.

Answer: Gale Keteler, the public information officer for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities, said that coronavirus is not found in our drinking water. She explains.

“Questions were raised by the public at the very beginning of the pandemic in early 2020, but coronavirus is not found in tap water. Federal and state regulations for safe drinking water require all public water systems to remove or kill pathogens, including viruses,” she said.

For more than 20 years the water supply in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County has met or exceeded all drinking water requirements for safety.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s website, the agency has regulations for preventing viruses and other germs from contaminating public water systems. The treatments include filtration and chlorine.

“There is no risk of encountering COVID in our potable water supply,” Keteler said.

“At the other end of our system, when a person is ill with COVID-19, even if they are asymptomatic, coronavirus can be detected in human waste that is flushed down the toilet or other drains and into our wastewater collection system.

“WSFC Utilities has participated in the National Wastewater Surveillance System since June of 2021. “Considering the growth of home testing, it is considered an early warning system and this data is a reliable tool for tracking current percentiles and trends.

“Just as at our water treatment plants, coronavirus is inactivated by the disinfection methods used in the wastewater treatment process,” she said.

Q: I’ve been a lifelong resident of Winston-Salem and have never seen such poor maintenance of our streets. The “potholes” in many of our streets are deep enough to cause some motorists to lose control and cause accidents.

B.B.

Answer: Aaron King, an assistant Winston-Salem city manager, told us what’s going on with street maintenance.

“Our Traffic Field Operations team tries to respond as quickly as possible to these requests.

“Citizens who wish to report a pothole can do so by calling 311. Like many organizations, we are facing a significant staffing shortage which has delayed our level of responsiveness.

“We appreciate the public’s patience as we try diligently to provide this important service.”

SAM has heard from several readers about the streetlights on Salem Parkway. King said this answer from 2022 is still applicable.

"When Salem Parkway was rehabilitated, NCDOT did include funds to upgrade and/or replace inoperable streetlights within the project limits. The new streetlights were turned over to the city for future maintenance and expenses.

"Shortly thereafter, Duke Energy informed the city that they would no longer maintain the older existing lights on Salem Parkway.

"The city is now in the process of building infrastructure for the older existing streetlights on Salem Parkway to allow maintenance of the lights.

"As part of the project, the city will also review the steps necessary to make a system that is over 50 years old operable."