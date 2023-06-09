Q: I live on a corner lot in Winston-Salem along a very busy highway. My yard contains several utility poles along with a utility box for AT&T. For some reason, people feel free to attach whatever signs to one of the utility poles in my yard. What is the proper city ordinance for this?

P.R.

Answer: Yes, the City of Winston-Salem has an ordinance prohibiting signs in the right-of-way.

Section 70-17 of the Winston-Salem Municipal Code covers posting signs or advertisements on utility poles, fences or other objects or within street rights-of-way.

(1) No person, firm, or corporation shall place, or attach or affix in any way to any tree, telephone or electric light pole, post, or other object, any card, board, sign or advertising matter (hereinafter, collectively “advertisements”) within any street, street right-of-way or public square within the city. A violation of this subsection shall subject the offender to the civil penalties and remedies enumerated in subsection (3) herein below. For the purpose of enforcement of this section, right-of-way shall be defined as follows:

a. The furthest from the improved road surface or curb of any of the following:

1. A utility pole/box or a line between two consecutive utility poles/boxes, or

2. A fire hydrant or a line between two consecutive fire hydrants, or

3. A utility meter or a line between two consecutive utility meters, or

4. The back side of the sidewalk.

The ordnance also says that it is the duty of the advertisement owner to make sure that the ad has not been placed in violation of subsection (1). If an owner has not removed an ad that is in violation of the ordnance will be “subject to civil penalties.”

The owner of the advertisement will be fined $50 per day per sign for any sign that is not removed. If the fine is not paid within 30 days of being cited, a civil action will begin.

Also, Duke Energy has something to say about people putting signs on its poles.

“Utility poles are property of utilities, which in our area include Duke Energy, electric co-ops, telephone companies and DOT,” said a spokesman for Duke Energy Carolinas. “Cities and towns follow a thorough application, review and pole attachment agreement process before attaching something like a banner to a pole. However, flyers are not authorized to be attached to our poles.

“Anything that’s attached to our poles or other equipment can create an unsafe situation for our employees. An attachment can prevent our employees from accessing equipment safely or, in the case of nails and staples, could damage our employees’ personal protective equipment (e.g., a rip in a rubber glove or sleeve), potentially affecting their safety.”

Attachments can also affect the reliability of service, he said. “Our poles are designed and installed to withstand equipment that we install on them. Before other items are attached, we require that the poles first pass a field inspection to ensure they are structurally able to handle the additional attachments.”

