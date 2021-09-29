Ask SAM: Is it legal to fire people for not having a vaccination?

Q: How is it legal for an employer to fire an employee or make them pay more for health insurance for not getting a COVID shot?

Answer: North Carolina is a work at will state. An employer can fire an employee at any time with or without a reason.

By the same token, employees can quit at any time.

Employers must follow federal and state laws on terminations, said Mike Wells, a local attorney and columnist for the Journal.

“An employer can terminate an employee for any reason, which is not contrary to federal or state law," Wells said. "A termination for an employee’s failure to be vaccinated because the employee is disabled and protected from receiving a vaccine under the American with Disabilities Act (ADA), or the employee has a sincerely held religious belief against getting a vaccine, are violations of the law.

“If an employee does not wish to be vaccinated for either of these reasons, the termination of the employee for their failure to be vaccinated would not appear to be legal.”