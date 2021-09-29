Ask SAM: Is it legal to fire people for not having a vaccination?

Q: How is it legal for an employer to fire an employee or make them pay more for health insurance for not getting a COVID shot?
N.B.
Answer: North Carolina is a work at will state. An employer can fire an employee at any time with or without a reason.
By the same token, employees can quit at any time.
Employers must follow federal and state laws on terminations, said Mike Wells, a local attorney and columnist for the Journal.
“An employer can terminate an employee for any reason, which is not contrary to federal or state law," Wells said. "A termination for an employee’s failure to be vaccinated because the employee is disabled and protected from receiving a vaccine under the American with Disabilities Act (ADA), or the employee has a sincerely held religious belief against getting a vaccine, are violations of the law.
“If an employee does not wish to be vaccinated for either of these reasons, the termination of the employee for their failure to be vaccinated would not appear to be legal.”
As far as charging extra for health insurance, again, a disabling health condition or sincerely held religious belief would prevent an employer from being able to charge more for insurance, Wells said. Other than that, employers can charge higher premiums for some workers, which they have done for years with smokers.
Journal reporter Richard Craver will go into more detail about religious exemptions in a story this weekend.
Q: What happened to Ariella Scalese, the morning weather person on Spectrum? I was watching about a week ago and they said it was her last day but did not say why.
R.G.
Answer: Scalese got a job closer to her family, said Dale McElrath, the news director at Spectrum News Triad.
“We certainly miss Ariella. She got a job as a meteorologist with WPHL in Philadelphia, which puts her closer to her family,” he said.
Water tank maintenance
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities will be taking the water tank on the Wake Forest University campus out of service beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday. Crews will be performing a five-year maintenance inspection on the tank.
Water customers on the northwest side of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, west of U.S. 52 and north of Interstate 40 may notice water pressure fluctuations or temporary discoloration in their tap water.
The tank is scheduled to be returned to service by Oct. 8.
Winston-Salem wards that may be affected include Southwest, West, North, Northwest and Northeast.
Water lines will be flushed during the changeover to minimize impact on customers. Citizens can help monitor impact and prioritize response efforts by reporting pressure fluctuations or discolored water to City Link at 311.
Free flu shots
The Forsyth County Department of Public Health will mark Friday's official start of the 2021-22 flu season with free drive-thru flu vaccinations.
The flu shots are available from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays during October in the parking lot of Hanes Memorial CME Church, 819 N. Highland Ave., Winston-Salem.
No appointment is required, and walk-ups are welcome. Individuals are asked to wear clothes that gives easy access to the upper arm.
For quicker service, individuals are asked to fill out the form found at https://bit.ly/ForsythFlu and bring it to the drive-thru site.
