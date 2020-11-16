Ask SAM: Is it legal to park cars on the sidewalk?

Q: I have noticed several cars and trucks parking on the sidewalks of North Stratford Road when there are driveways they could park in. I thought this was against the law. This happens every day.

Lt. John Morris of the Winston-Salem Police Department said, "It is a violation of Winston-Salem City Ordinance 74-17, to block a sidewalk with a vehicle. I would encourage your reader to contact the Police Department when they witness the violation. An officer can respond and attempt to resolve the issue."

Answer: Josh Dunn, a spokesman for Wells Fargo said, "Wells Fargo temporarily closed the Yadkinville Main branch on Nov. 2 after an employee who works in the branch tested positive for COVID-19. We quickly activated our protocols for this situation, deep cleaned the branch, and followed all public health guidance. All employees based in the Yadkinville Main branch who were in prolonged, close contact with the affected individual were asked not to come into the office in accordance with public health guidance. Those employees did not need to use paid time off. Branch customers were notified through a variety of communication channels, and customers were encouraged to visit the CDC's website for information about what steps they should take if they feel they’ve come in contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. The Yadkinville Main branch resumed operations Nov. 13."