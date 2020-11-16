Ask SAM: Is it legal to park cars on the sidewalk?

Q: I have noticed several cars and trucks parking on the sidewalks of North Stratford Road when there are driveways they could park in. I thought this was against the law. This happens every day.
S.M.
Answer: It is illegal to part a car on the sidewalk.
Lt. John Morris of the Winston-Salem Police Department said, "It is a violation of Winston-Salem City Ordinance 74-17, to block a sidewalk with a vehicle. I would encourage your reader to contact the Police Department when they witness the violation. An officer can respond and attempt to resolve the issue."
Q: The Yadkinville branch of Wells Fargo has been closed for a week. Is it related to COVID-19? Any idea why the branch has been closed for so long?
D.O.
Answer: Josh Dunn, a spokesman for Wells Fargo said, "Wells Fargo temporarily closed the Yadkinville Main branch on Nov. 2 after an employee who works in the branch tested positive for COVID-19. We quickly activated our protocols for this situation, deep cleaned the branch, and followed all public health guidance. All employees based in the Yadkinville Main branch who were in prolonged, close contact with the affected individual were asked not to come into the office in accordance with public health guidance. Those employees did not need to use paid time off. Branch customers were notified through a variety of communication channels, and customers were encouraged to visit the CDC's website for information about what steps they should take if they feel they’ve come in contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. The Yadkinville Main branch resumed operations Nov. 13."
Q: I am mystified by the recent placement of two islands in the middle of the 600 block of Wellington Road and two at the intersection with Woodlawn Drive. Usually these type islands are to help control speed, but I have driven this stretch of street multiple times per week for almost 50 years and can't imagine there is a speed problem. There are long sight lines for anyone entering Wellington from Woodlawn or Yorkshire roads. Can we get an explanation for this seemingly unnecessary expense and nuisance?
Answer: Jeff Fansler, the deputy director of transportation for the city said, "Residents along Wellington Road submitted a petition for traffic calming and followed the process outlined in the City Council adopted Traffic Calming Policy. The concerns were speeding and pedestrian safety. The project was ultimately approved by the property owners with over 70% voting in favor of the project. Traffic data was collected along the roadway showed the 85th percentile speed was 39-45 MPH, well above the posted speed limit of 25 MPH."
School supply drive
Forsyth Tech Cares will have a school supply donation drive from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday on the south wing patio of the Strickland Center on the main campus, 2100 Silas Creek Parkway. Items that are needed include: college rule notebook paper; 1-inch and 2-inch binders; small and large notecards; pens; mechanical pencils/lead; composition notebooks; five subject notebooks; single subject notebooks; sticky tabs; dividers; highlighters, and gift cards from Walmart, Staples, Target, and Office Depot.
