Ask SAM: Is it legal to park on a sidewalk in Winston-Salem?

Q: Some of my neighbors have started parking on the sidewalk to keep their cars from being sideswiped in the street. Is this legal? It makes it difficult to walk my dog because I have to get in the street to get around their cars.

U.H.

Answer: No, it is not legal. A city ordinance prohibits parking on a sidewalk.

Winston-Salem City Ordinance, 42-153, lays out places where parking is prohibited.

"It shall be prohibited for any person to stop, stand or park a vehicle, except when necessary to avoid conflict with other traffic or in compliance with law or the directions of a police officer or traffic-control device, in any of the following places:

(1) On a sidewalk.

(2) At a public or private driveway or alley in such a manner as to obstruct the driveway or alley.

(3) Within an intersection.

(4) Within 15 feet of a fire hydrant.

(5) Within 25 feet of intersecting curb lines.

(6) Within 12 feet of a crosswalk.

(7) Within 25 feet upon the approach to any flashing beacon, stop sign or traffic control signal located at the side of a roadway.

(8) Within 50 feet of the nearest rail of a railroad crossing.

(9) Within 15 feet of the driveway entrance to any fire station, and on the side of a street opposite the entrance to any fire station within 75 feet of the entrance, when properly signposted.

(10) Alongside or opposite any street excavation or obstruction when stopping, standing or parking would obstruct traffic.

(11) On the roadway side of any vehicle stopped or parked at the edge or curb of a street.

(12) Upon any bridge or other elevated structure upon a street or within a tunnel or underpass.

(13) At any place where official signs prohibit stopping.

(14) Within a lane designated for moving traffic in such a way as to obstruct the movement of traffic in that particular lane.

(15) Within a public or private alley or driveway in such a manner as to obstruct the free passage of city fire and sanitation vehicles, where properly signposted. For purposes of this subsection, appropriate signs shall be posted at the discretion of the fire chief or assistant city manager/public works.

(16) Within a passenger zone permitting standing of attended vehicles when such vehicle is unattended.

(b) It shall be prohibited for any person to move a vehicle not lawfully under his control into any such prohibited area or away from a curb such distance as is unlawful.

You can report violations to the Winston-Salem Police Department non-emergency number, 336-773-7700.

Shredding events

*Fries Memorial Moravian Church, 251 N. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem, will have a community shred day from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 17 in the church parking lot. Donations of $5 per file box or bag are requested. Paper only; no plastic or non-paper trash will be accepted. Proceeds will benefit local youth and family ministries.

*Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, Winston-Salem, will have a shredding event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 8. A donation of $5 per box would be appreciated. Bags and file boxes only. All proceeds will go towards local mission opportunities.

*The Bermuda Run Garden Club will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 15 in the Bermuda Run Town Hall parking lot at 120 Kinderton Blvd. The cost is $5 (cash only) per paper grocery bag or equivalent size box. Proceeds will benefit Davie County community programs.

*Trinity Moravian Church, 220 E. Sprague St., Winston-Salem, will hold a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 15. A $5 per box or a donation is appreciated.