Ask SAM: Is it safe to put up my birdfeeder?

SAM has heard from several readers wanting to know when they can put their bird feeders back up.

SAM reached out to Ron Morris, who writes a column on birding for the Journal.

Morris said back in early July that the reason for taking down bird feeders and baths was to protect birds from salmonella.

“The risk of birds spreading salmonella to other birds was greatest over winter when there were far more pine siskins in our area than most winters,” he said. “These birds congregate in large flocks and often mob feeders. The resulting close contact with other birds makes it easy for the disease to spread.”

Morris said he has also been asked about putting feeders and baths back up.

“Some states are saying it’s safe to resume feeding birds, while some don’t,” he said. “I’m advising people to postpone feeding birds until Audubon or the American Bird Conservancy says it’s safe to resume.”

SAM has heard from several wanting to know if the City of Winston-Salem has plans to change trick or treating this year, because of COVID-19 and Oct. 31 falling on a Sunday..

Ed McNeil, a spokesman for the city, replied: