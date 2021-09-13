Ask SAM: Is it safe to put up my birdfeeder?

SAM has heard from several readers wanting to know when they can put their bird feeders back up.
SAM reached out to Ron Morris, who writes a column on birding for the Journal.
Morris said back in early July that the reason for taking down bird feeders and baths was to protect birds from salmonella.
“The risk of birds spreading salmonella to other birds was greatest over winter when there were far more pine siskins in our area than most winters,” he said. “These birds congregate in large flocks and often mob feeders. The resulting close contact with other birds makes it easy for the disease to spread.”
Morris said he has also been asked about putting feeders and baths back up.
“Some states are saying it’s safe to resume feeding birds, while some don’t,” he said. “I’m advising people to postpone feeding birds until Audubon or the American Bird Conservancy says it’s safe to resume.”
SAM has heard from several wanting to know if the City of Winston-Salem has plans to change trick or treating this year, because of COVID-19 and Oct. 31 falling on a Sunday..
Ed McNeil, a spokesman for the city, replied:
“We’ve seen this happen before, but the city doesn’t take a position on when the community does its trick or treating.
“This tends to work itself out on an individual and community basis.
“We do want people to be safe so our social media will highlight safety tips, and may include information from health organizations on tips to enjoy the holiday and steer clear of COVID-19.”
Community Roots canceled
The City of Winston-Salem has announced that its annual Community Roots Day tree planting event will not be held this year due to the resurgence of COVID-19.
The Big Sweep, the city’s annual clean-up of local waterways is still scheduled for Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Sign-ups for the Big Sweep are different.
Only groups of 24 or fewer people can take part and only one group will be at each location.
Everyone must wear masks and gloves, which will be provided, and maintain social distancing. Hand sanitizer must be used after removing gloves.
A waiver must be signed.
Pre-packaged snacks and bottled water will be provided.
George Stiphen, the director of Keep Winston-Salem Beautiful, said the changes this year make it feasible to have the Big Sweep.
You can sign your group up at CityofWS.org/KWSB through Sept. 24.
For more information on KWSB programs, you can contact Stilphen at georges@cityofws.org, or go to www.kwsb.cityofws.org.
City officials said that there was not a good alternative for Community Roots Day because tree planting requires teams of three to five people to work closely together.
City officials will decide in the summer of 2022 if there will be a Roots Day next year.
Bridge closure with detour
N.C. Department of Transportation crews will temporarily close the Hedgecock Road bridge near Teague Lane from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday for routine maintenance.
Crews will make repairs to the approach and back wall. Both directions will be closed.
During the closure, traffic will be detoured to Teague Lane, Watkins Ford Road and Union Cross Road.
Motorists should plan for delays and be cautious while using the detour.
