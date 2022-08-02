Ask SAM: Is it Trekkie or Trekker?

Q: On Sunday, Gov. Roy Cooper posted a photo with William Shatner of “Star Trek” fame. In the post, Cooper called himself a “Trekker.” I’ve always heard “Star Trek” fans call themselves “Trekkies.” Is it “Trekker” or “Trekkie?”

D.Y.

Answer: "Trekkies" and "Trekkers" are fans of the science-fiction television shows and movies in the Star Trek franchise.

Which is the proper term?

Both are, depending on how you view your Star Trek fanhood, according to memory-alpha.fandom.com, a website devoted to all things Star Trek, in all its iterations.

“The term "Trekker" is preferred by some 'Star Trek' fans, as the term "Trekkie" is perceived to be a derogatory (or a diminutive one at best when used by non-fan family members) term, especially by the non-fan society at large, who consider Trekkies as being obsessive in their fandom.

“One joke – and definition they themselves adhere to – is that Trekkers, habitually preferring to keep their fandom more low-key, "know it's just a TV show" versus Trekkies, in reference to William Shatner's famous "Get a Life!" rant on Saturday Night Live. In response however, many of the more die-hard fans have taken a defiant stance against a wary outside world by embracing the term "Trekkie" as a "badge of honor," as clearly evidenced by the 1997 docu-comedy Trekkies and its 2004 follow-up Trekkies 2.

“According to the Trekkies 2, Gene Roddenberry once stated at a Star Trek convention in response to a "Trekkers!" call-out from the crowd, 'No. It's Trekkies. I should know. I invented it.'"

A little Star Trek trivia from memory-alpha.fandom.com, in the 1970s when the NASA was designing the first space shuttle, it was slated to be named Constitution. However, after more than 200,000 requests were sent to President Gerald Ford it was named Enterprise.

Q: Who determines the exit routes for those leaving the Dash games? Is it the Dash or the city? Is there some regulation about not allowing people to exit onto Broad Street, but instead being directed to First Street?

S.H.

Answer: Officials with the Winston-Salem Dash decide which streets to use for fans leaving the games, said Kira Boyd, a spokesperson for the Winston-Salem Police Department.

"The driveways on the DASH property are controlled by their personnel to determine which is the best way to funnel the traffic in and out of their parking lots," Boyd said. "For the past two years there have been some changes around the ballpark property such as the closing of the Broad Street ramps from (Salem Parkway) along with the closing of Green Street at First Street.

"Soon there will be another change with First Street going from one way to a two-way street."

Follow-up

After the recent question about what to do at stoplights that are flashing red/yellow some readers wrote in to say that the people with the flashing yellow light have the right-of-way. Kira Boyd provided this follow-up information:

"If you are approaching an intersection and you see flashing red lights, treat the intersection as a four-way stop. If you have flashing yellow lights, you have the right-of-way; however, proceed with caution and beware of drivers who may not know you have the right-of-way."