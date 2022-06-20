Ask SAM: Is Juneteenth a federal holiday?

Q: Why were federal offices closed for Juneteenth when it is not an official federal holiday?

I.C.

Answer: Juneteenth is a federal holiday.

President Joe Biden signed the legislation designating it a holiday on June 17, 2021.

According to a June 17, 2021, article from Rollcall.com, the bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday passed the senate unanimously and passed the House of Representatives 415-14.

“An attempt to pass the bill in the Senate through unanimous consent was blocked by Wisconsin Republican Ron Johnson, who balked at giving federal workers another paid day off.

“Last month, the bill’s cosponsors said they’d make another push ahead of June 19, and on Tuesday Johnson announced he would drop his objections,” Roll Call said.

The bill was considered and passed in the senate on June 15, the house of representatives on June 16 and signed into law on June. 17.

"The bill became effective immediately upon being signed, so this June 19 is now a federal holiday. Because that’s a Saturday, 'most federal employees will observe the holiday tomorrow, June 18th,' the Office of Personnel Management confirmed to Roll Call on June 17.

Here is the bill:

SECTION 1. SHORT TITLE.

This Act may be cited as the “Juneteenth National Independence Day Act”.

SEC. 2. JUNETEENTH NATIONAL INDEPENDENCE DAY AS A LEGAL PUBLIC HOLIDAY.

Section 6103(a) of title 5, United States Code, is amended by inserting after the item relating to Memorial Day the following:

“Juneteenth National Independence Day, June 19.”

Q: Why is Spectrum allowed to use other people's phone number to place robo calls? I received one that listed the phone of an eye clinic in addition to others listing a person's name. I would think someone would "call" them on it.

B.B.

Answer: Spectrum isn't calling you. Those calls are coming form scammers who spoof other phone numbers.

“Unfortunately, calls from scammers posing as a wide variety of service providers are all-too-common," said Scott Pryzwansky, Spectrum's senior director for communications in the Carolinas.

“On our support site at Spectrum.net, we provide extensive information on how customers can avoid scams and spoofed calls, and how to use Spectrum Voice features to reduce unwanted calls.”

This is how Spectrum describes scamming on its website: "Caller ID Spoofing is when a caller deliberately fabricates info sent to your caller ID display to disguise their identity. Spoofing is often used to trick someone into giving away valuable personal details so they can be used in fraudulent activity, or sold illegally."

Spectrum suggests you do this if you find your number has been spoofed.

"If you get calls from people saying your number is showing up on their caller ID, it's likely that your number has been spoofed.

"First, we recommend that you don’t answer any calls from unknown numbers, but if you do, explain that your phone number is being spoofed and that you didn’t actually make any calls. You can also record a message on your voicemail letting callers know that your number is being spoofed. Scammers switch numbers frequently. Within hours, it’s likely they’ll no longer be using your number."

