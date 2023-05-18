Q: I saw on social media that Krispy Kreme will no longer have the Hot Now sign lit at night. Is this true?

J.F.

Answer: Not exactly.

The sign will be on at stores during peak hours, from 7 to 9 a.m. and from 5 to 7 p.m.

It will also be on at other times, said Jack Farmer, a spokesman for Krispy Kreme.

“Krispy Kreme fans throughout North Carolina can enjoy hot doughnuts off the line at Krispy Kreme Hot Light shops during Hot Light hours – 7 to 9 a.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. – and whenever the Hot Light is on.”

Also, if you download the Krispy Kreme app, it will tell you when the Hot Now light is on at your local shop.

Q: We called an ambulance to take my husband to the Davie County Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, which is where we prefer to go. They came but could not take him to that hospital because it is not in Forsyth County. Can you tell me if there are ambulances that can take people living in Winston-Salem to that hospital? D.H.

Answer: In addition to the county operated Forsyth County Emergency Medical Services, there are two ambulance services in Forsyth County that are private.

Carr Boyd, the deputy director of Forsyth County Emergency Services, told us what the FCEMS policy is and the exceptions to it.

“For non-emergency ambulance transports that can be scheduled, there are two private franchise providers in Forsyth County that will schedule and transport persons needing ambulance transport to any facility. The two providers are 1. Lifestar Emergency Services and 2. Providence Transportation.

“In the event of an emergency (the call for medical assistance comes through the 9-1-1 system), Forsyth County Emergency Medical Services (or one of the franchise services) will respond to provide medical care and transport.

“With emergency responses, when possible, patients are transported to the hospital of their choice, which in addition to the hospitals in Forsyth County also includes to Davie Medical Center, High Point Regional or Cone Medical Center.

“There are exceptions that override patient preference, such as when the patient condition or medical complaint requires transport to a specialty hospital (i.e. trauma center, pediatric, cath lab, etc.) in accordance with our destination medical protocols.

“There are also times we (FCEMS) will not transport out-of-county during high call volume periods to help with system status management, but in general we try to meet patient preference unless other factors require us to transport to a different destination.”

Q: What are the regulations regarding an overgrown yard in a Greensboro neighborhood?

J.H.

Answer: It is a violation of the city ordinances for Greensboro not to cut the grass.

According to the ordinance, “Failure to cut weeds or grass and overgrowth exceeding 12 inches on private property will result in a violation.”

To report a violation, call the Housing and Neighborhood Development at 336-373-2111 or online at

There may be fines and other fees involved with the violation.