Q: Is Lanie Pope on WXII cutting back on her work schedule or is she sick? She hardly ever works more than three days a week. Michelle Kennedy seems to work all the time. Just concerned about her. — J.B.

Answer: Pope is just fine, said Michelle Butt, the president and general manager of WXII.

“Lanie’s schedule has been for the last 5+ years Sunday-Thursday. Her off days are Friday and Saturday.”

Pope also has been spending time with her college-age children.

Q: I’m supposed to get my Social Security check on the second Wednesday of the month. This month I didn’t get it on that day, March 8. If it doesn’t come on that day, what day will it come? — R. and D. P.

Answer: The Social Security Administration will not discuss questions about individual Social Security recipients with third parties.

But Patti Patterson, the Social Security regional communications director in the Atlanta Public Affairs Office, did provide general information about when checks should be received and what to do if your check doesn’t show up on time.

“Those born on the 1st through the 10th of the month, will be paid on the second Wednesday of the month.

“Those born on the 11th through the 20th of the month, will be paid on the third Wednesday of the month.

“Those born after the 20th of the month, will be paid on the fourth Wednesday of the month.

If you don’t receive your Social Security check on the scheduled pay date, call SSA toll-free at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778) or contact the local Social Security office. In Winston-Salem, that office is at 1370 Lockland Ave. To make an appointment, call 800-772-1213. If you’re not in Winston-Salem, go to www.ssa.gov/locator to find the office for your area.

In the case of missing checks, Social Security will investigate to see if payment is due. If you are due a payment, “we will replace it,” Patterson said.

Q: Where are the letters to the editor? I didn’t see them in the paper last week. — E.M.

Answer: Letters to the editor are still a tradition in the Journal.

The Journal just didn’t get many letter last week, said Allen Johnson, the executive editorial page editor for the News & Record and the Journal.

“We run letters when we have them,” he said. “They tend to ebb and flow. The more readers write, the more we’ll run.”

Q: Will the Winston-Salem Journal run some of Kathleen Parker’s editorials? I really enjoyed them and hope to see them again in the Journal. — K. C.

Answer: Johnson said he would like to run Parker’s column, but a snag has developed. The Washington Post, for which Parker is a columnist, has changed her column from twice each week to once each week. Her column now comes out on Friday, and that makes it difficult to run because of other columns that traditionally run over the weekend.

Forsyth Creek Week

Forsyth Creek Week is March 18 through 26. The purpose of the week is to draw awareness to water resources and the need to protect rivers, streams, and lakes. Water is essential to living creatures but is also a source of fun and recreation.

There are activities each day throughout the county. There are activities for children, adults and families.

For a complete list of activities, go to forsythcreekweek.org.