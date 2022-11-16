Ask SAM: Is Parade magazine really going away?

Q: Is Parade magazine really going away?

H.R.

Answer: Parade magazine, which has been inserted into newspapers across the nation for decades, recently announced it will discontinue its print publication after the Nov. 13 edition and move exclusively to an E-edition product. Print and digital subscribers of the Journal will have access to Parade’s weekly electronic magazine on our E-edition platforms. But there’s more to the story.

Starting Nov. 20, the Journal will offer a brand-new weekly print-edition page that will include some of Parade’s best content. Not only will the new offering include Parade’s cover story for the week, it will also include a fun and challenging numerical puzzle called Numbrix.

“We think our readers will like the new page,” said Journal Managing Editor Jeri Young. “Each week it will give our readers the best of Parade and Numbrix is fun.”

Q: Which shelters are opening this weekend to give the homeless a place to sleep during this freezing cold weather?

D.D.

Answer: City with Dwellings, an initiative to end homelessness in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, is working to make sure people who need shelter are able to get a shelter bed this weekend.

People who need shelter should go to the Bethesda Center, 930 N. Patterson Ave., Winston-Salem, by 7:30 p.m. and CwD will provide transportation to the group’s white flag shelter tonight through Tuesday. They will also provide dinner. At check-out at 6:30 in the mornings, they will make sure everyone is bundled up against the cold.

The agency is asking for donations of warm hats, socks, non-knit gloves, hot hands/hot feet warmers, and tarps. They can be dropped off at 520 N. Spring St., Winston-Salem, give the agency a call at 336-790-9766 and let them know you are on the way so someone will be at the building.

For more information go to citywithdwellings.org or call 336-790-9766.

Follow up

As a follow-up to Wednesday’s question about the cost of repairing a microwave, Lechelle Yates, a spokeswoman for the Better Business Bureau of Northwest North Carolina, had these suggestions for preventing the situation where the bill is much larger than expected.

“To avoid these kinds of problems, whenever you are getting work done, always get the estimate in writing.

“In this case, the reader could have called the number after the service person presented the extra charge for the parts in order to get the bottom of the confusion,” she said.

You also have the option of filing a complaint with the BBB by going to its website, BBB.org. However, without a written estimate, it can be a case of who said what and how one party meant the information and the other interpreted the information.

If you find out the business you're having problems with is not accredited with the BBB, you can still file a complaint against it. But, because it is not accredited, the business owner would not be required to respond to a complaint.

If a business is accredited with the BBB the business has to respond, in a timely fashion, to any complaints that are filed with the BBB against it. Yates said that's why they recommend using BBB-accredited businesses.

“It doesn't mean the consumer will get the answer they want, but at least the business has to respond," Yates said.