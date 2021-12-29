 Skip to main content
Ask SAM: Is parking on the sidewalk illegal?
Ask SAM: Is parking on the sidewalk illegal?

Q: Are people allowed to park on sidewalks?

T.N.

Answer: No, sidewalk parking is a no-no. There are a lot of places, in addition to sidewalks, that people are not supposed to park.

A Winston-Salem City Ordinance, 42-153, lays out places where parking is prohibited.

Kira Boyd, the public information officer for the Winston-Salem Police Department, sent SAM the ordinance. The top place not to park is on a sidewalk.

"It shall be prohibited for any person to stop, stand or park a vehicle, except when necessary to avoid conflict with other traffic or in compliance with law or the directions of a police officer or traffic-control device, in any of the following places:

(1) On a sidewalk.

(2) At a public or private driveway or alley in such a manner as to obstruct the driveway or alley.

(3) Within an intersection.

(4) Within 15 feet of a fire hydrant.

(5) Within 25 feet of intersecting curblines.

(6) Within 12 feet of a crosswalk.

(7) Within 25 feet upon the approach to any flashing beacon, stop sign or traffic control signal located at the side of a roadway.

(8) Within 50 feet of the nearest rail of a railroad crossing.

(9) Within 15 feet of the driveway entrance to any fire station, and on the side of a street opposite the entrance to any fire station within 75 feet of the entrance, when properly signposted.

(10) Alongside or opposite any street excavation or obstruction when stopping, standing or parking would obstruct traffic.

(11) On the roadway side of any vehicle stopped or parked at the edge or curb of a street.

(12) Upon any bridge or other elevated structure upon a street or within a tunnel or underpass.

(13) At any place where official signs prohibit stopping.

(14) Within a lane designated for moving traffic in such a way as to obstruct the movement of traffic in that particular lane.

(15) Within a public or private alley or driveway in such a manner as to obstruct the free passage of city fire and sanitation vehicles, where properly signposted. For purposes of this subsection, appropriate signs shall be posted at the discretion of the fire chief or assistant city manager/public works.

(16) Within a passenger zone permitting standing of attended vehicles when such vehicle is unattended.

(b) It shall be prohibited for any person to move a vehicle not lawfully under his control into any such prohibited area or away from a curb such distance as is unlawful.

(Code 1975, § 13-78)"

Boyd said that people can report violations by calling the WSPD non-emergency number at 336-773-7700.

Q : Judging traffic around me on rainy days, it seems a lot of people don't know they should have their lights on when it's raining. Can you remind them?

M.H.

Answer: Gladly. N.C. General Statute 20-129 requires that drivers use their headlights from sunset to sunrise, when there is not sufficient light to discern a person or vehicle on the roadway at a distance of 400 feet, and when windshield wipers are on in times of fog, rain, sleet, snow or when inclement weather or environmental factors severely reduce the driver's ability to clearly discern a person or vehicle on the roadway at a distance of 500 feet ahead.

There are times when the law does not require lights, such as when wipers are on intermittently.

Even though some newer vehicles have running lights, they are not considered "headlamps" under North Carolina law, according to the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles.

Melissa Hall

Melissa Hall, Straight Answer Ma’am

Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com

Online: journalnow.com/asksam

Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

