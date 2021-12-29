Ask SAM: Is parking on the sidewalk illegal?

Q: Are people allowed to park on sidewalks?
T.N.
Answer: No, sidewalk parking is a no-no. There are a lot of places, in addition to sidewalks, that people are not supposed to park.
A Winston-Salem City Ordinance, 42-153, lays out places where parking is prohibited.
Kira Boyd, the public information officer for the Winston-Salem Police Department, sent SAM the ordinance. The top place not to park is on a sidewalk.
"It shall be prohibited for any person to stop, stand or park a vehicle, except when necessary to avoid conflict with other traffic or in compliance with law or the directions of a police officer or traffic-control device, in any of the following places:
(1) On a sidewalk.
(2) At a public or private driveway or alley in such a manner as to obstruct the driveway or alley.
(3) Within an intersection.
(4) Within 15 feet of a fire hydrant.
(5) Within 25 feet of intersecting curblines.
(6) Within 12 feet of a crosswalk.
(7) Within 25 feet upon the approach to any flashing beacon, stop sign or traffic control signal located at the side of a roadway.
(8) Within 50 feet of the nearest rail of a railroad crossing.
(9) Within 15 feet of the driveway entrance to any fire station, and on the side of a street opposite the entrance to any fire station within 75 feet of the entrance, when properly signposted.
(10) Alongside or opposite any street excavation or obstruction when stopping, standing or parking would obstruct traffic.
(11) On the roadway side of any vehicle stopped or parked at the edge or curb of a street.
(12) Upon any bridge or other elevated structure upon a street or within a tunnel or underpass.
(13) At any place where official signs prohibit stopping.
(14) Within a lane designated for moving traffic in such a way as to obstruct the movement of traffic in that particular lane.
(15) Within a public or private alley or driveway in such a manner as to obstruct the free passage of city fire and sanitation vehicles, where properly signposted. For purposes of this subsection, appropriate signs shall be posted at the discretion of the fire chief or assistant city manager/public works.
(16) Within a passenger zone permitting standing of attended vehicles when such vehicle is unattended.
(b) It shall be prohibited for any person to move a vehicle not lawfully under his control into any such prohibited area or away from a curb such distance as is unlawful.
(Code 1975, § 13-78)"
Boyd said that people can report violations by calling the WSPD non-emergency number at 336-773-7700.
Q : Judging traffic around me on rainy days, it seems a lot of people don't know they should have their lights on when it's raining. Can you remind them?
M.H.
Answer: Gladly. N.C. General Statute 20-129 requires that drivers use their headlights from sunset to sunrise, when there is not sufficient light to discern a person or vehicle on the roadway at a distance of 400 feet, and when windshield wipers are on in times of fog, rain, sleet, snow or when inclement weather or environmental factors severely reduce the driver's ability to clearly discern a person or vehicle on the roadway at a distance of 500 feet ahead.
There are times when the law does not require lights, such as when wipers are on intermittently.
Even though some newer vehicles have running lights, they are not considered "headlamps" under North Carolina law, according to the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles.
Melissa Hall: My 5 favorite columns and articles of 2021
My five most memorable columns and articles of 2021
June 6, 1944 was another day that will live on, although many of the survivors of the Normandy invasion have now died. The solemn day was the …
This story is about a rally to honor people who have been killed by law enforcement officers. The rally organizers said that education was the…
This was a column on what it would take to stop switching to daylight savings time. It's been discussed many times, but so far no action.
This column was about Mazie Woodruff for Black History Month. Woodruff was the first African-American woman elected to public office in Forsyt…
This column was written in response to an email from an old friend who told me that March 29 is National Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans.
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Online: journalnow.com/asksam
Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101