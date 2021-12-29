Ask SAM: Is parking on the sidewalk illegal?

(7) Within 25 feet upon the approach to any flashing beacon, stop sign or traffic control signal located at the side of a roadway.

(8) Within 50 feet of the nearest rail of a railroad crossing.

(9) Within 15 feet of the driveway entrance to any fire station, and on the side of a street opposite the entrance to any fire station within 75 feet of the entrance, when properly signposted.

(10) Alongside or opposite any street excavation or obstruction when stopping, standing or parking would obstruct traffic.

(11) On the roadway side of any vehicle stopped or parked at the edge or curb of a street.

(12) Upon any bridge or other elevated structure upon a street or within a tunnel or underpass.

(13) At any place where official signs prohibit stopping.

(14) Within a lane designated for moving traffic in such a way as to obstruct the movement of traffic in that particular lane.