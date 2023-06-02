Q: As a lifelong participant in the Publishers Clearing House contests, which advertises lifetime cash payout rewards to winners, is this a legitimate contest or a scam to get you to buy promotional products? I have never heard of any winners. T.B.

Answer: According to the U.S Postal Inspector’s website, Publishers Clearing House is a legitimate sweepstakes. But, PCH has been and continues to be the subject of scams.

Scammers will use PCH’s name and copy its logo to try and cheat people out of money or get personal information.

“PCH will only ask for information to verify your eligibility and to notify you if you are a winner: date of birth, name, address, and email. No other information is needed.

“Winning is always free. You never have to pay to claim a prize from PCH or any other legitimate sweepstakes,” according to the USPI website.

If you are contacted by someone who says they represent PCH and you’re a winner and you are not sure if it is legitimate, the postal inspectors recommend calling PCH directly at 800-392-4190.

As for winners, we’ve had a few local ones over the years.

In 2021, Lynn and Lewis Smith won almost $50,000.

Last year, Journal reporter Lisa O’Donnell told us about Bruce Saunders and his wife Susan, of Davie County. The Saunders have played the online PCH sweepstakes game daily for many years.

They were visited by the Publishers Clearing House Prize Patrol on Oct. 31 and presented with a $1 million check.

Not a bad Halloween treat.

Q: On May 25, someone repainted the yellow line on Centenary Church Road in Clemmons and now I have yellow speckles across the lower driver side of my car. I just washed it and wiped some of it off, but a large amount remains and is visible from the side. J.H.

Answer: J.P. Couch, the N.C. Department of Transportation division traffic engineer in Forsyth County, had these suggestions if this happens to you.

“We would recommend taking the vehicle to a professional vehicle detailer. They have been successful removing the paint from past experiences dealing with roadway paint.

“Also, if the citizen believes NCDOT was negligent in the painting operation that resulted in the paint getting on their vehicles, they can file a Tort Claim, which will determine if their cleaning expenses are eligible to be covered by the State.

The Tort Claim form can be found at www.ncdot.gov/contact/Pages/incident-statement.aspx.

Q: Why are there no bike racks anywhere in Reynolda Village for people to secure their bikes? S.C.

Answer: Jodi Tonsic, the director of marketing at Reynolda Village, has good news for you and other bikers who ride at Reynolda.

“Thank you for your question regarding bike racks in Reynolda Village. We are pleased to let you know that we plan to install bike racks later this year,” Tonsic said.

DAV chapter seeks volunteer drivers

The local chapter of the Disabled American Veterans needs volunteer drivers to transport Forsyth County veterans to the Kernersville and Salisbury Veterans Affairs facilities.

The DAV provides the vehicle. Volunteers must have a valid driver’s license and pass a physical done by the VA.

For more information or to volunteer, call 336-515-5000 ext. 21479 to leave your contact information.