Ask SAM: Is recycling really being dumped in the landfill?

Q: I have recently heard from two separate sources that the recycling material being picked up is actually being disposed of along with regular garbage at landfills. They said something about there being "no market" for the plastic/glass/paper material I have long been putting in a blue bin for collection. Is this true?

R.H.

Answer: Certain types of plastic are not recyclable. For example, plastic bags, plastic cups, and plastic food containers can't be recycled. If they are mixed in with recycling, they are removed and thrown out.

"Questions and comments like this do come up a lot since a lot of articles, commercials, etc. like to talk about this topic, which then causes people to doubt their local programs," said Helen Peplowski, sustainability director for Winston-Salem, in response to a similar question, earlier this year.

"While markets have changed in recent years for recyclables, recycling itself is ultimately still cost-effective. However, when people throw trash or items that aren't recyclable into recycle bins (contamination), it does end up in the landfill once Waste Management has separated it from the recyclable material.