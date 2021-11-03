Ask SAM: Is recycling really being dumped in the landfill?

Q: I have recently heard from two separate sources that the recycling material being picked up is actually being disposed of along with regular garbage at landfills. They said something about there being "no market" for the plastic/glass/paper material I have long been putting in a blue bin for collection. Is this true?
R.H.
Answer: Certain types of plastic are not recyclable. For example, plastic bags, plastic cups, and plastic food containers can't be recycled. If they are mixed in with recycling, they are removed and thrown out.
"Questions and comments like this do come up a lot since a lot of articles, commercials, etc. like to talk about this topic, which then causes people to doubt their local programs," said Helen Peplowski, sustainability director for Winston-Salem, in response to a similar question, earlier this year.
"While markets have changed in recent years for recyclables, recycling itself is ultimately still cost-effective. However, when people throw trash or items that aren't recyclable into recycle bins (contamination), it does end up in the landfill once Waste Management has separated it from the recyclable material.
"It is also important to pay attention to whether items need to be emptied and rinsed and to not bag recyclables. If those guidelines aren't followed, that can lead to those items being contaminated or other items getting contaminated with liquid or food residue. Anything that qualifies as contamination ends up in the landfill," she said.
Shredded paper is the only item that can be bagged and it should be placed in a clear bag.
Peplowski said in an email Tuesday, “the markets have been very good this year so far, making recycling even more cost effective than the past few years have been.”
Veterans parade reminder
After being canceled last year because of the pandemic, the Triad Vietnam Veterans Association will have a parade in downtown Winston-Salem to honor veterans Saturday.
At 9 a.m., there will be a display of military trucks, speakers, the national anthem, a 21-gun salute, and free coffee in front of Foothills Brewing, 638 W. Fourth St. The rain date is Nov. 13.
The parade will begin at 10 a.m. at Spring and Fourth streets and continue east on Fourth Street to Liberty Street. It will go south on Liberty Street to Corpening Plaza.
The public and their dogs are invited.
Ardmore Holiday Art Walk
After the Veterans parade, you can head over to the historic Ardmore neighborhood for the Holiday Ardmore Art Walk. It will be held from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
The walk will take place on Elizabeth Avenue, Rosewood Avenue, Irving Street, Academy Street and Hawthorne Road.
Local artists will display and sell their handiwork, including handmade jewelry, pottery, clothing, prints and photography.
Local musicians will provide live music throughout the event. They will have albums and merchandise available. Look for the silent auction signs where you can bid for the performers to play a private show.
Food trucks will be set up in the parking lot of Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St.
Face coverings must be worn and social distancing guidelines followed.
For more information, go to facebook.com/ardmoreartwalk.
