Ask SAM: Is Ruff Housing, the doggie day care center, under new ownership?
Ask SAM: Is Ruff Housing, the doggie day care center, under new ownership?

Q: Is Ruff Housing dog daycare, grooming, and pet boarding under new ownership?

D.Y.

Answer: Ruff Housing is under new ownership, according to a spokeswoman for Ruff Housing.

“Yes, all Ruff Housing locations have been sold as of October 2021 to Destination Pet.”

Ruff Housing has two locations in Winston-Salem, and one location each in Greensboro and Cary.

Destination Pet is a "nationwide network of Connected Care centers offering veterinary services, daycare, boarding, grooming, training, and more, all under one roof or at nearby locations," according to its website.

Destination Pet is headquartered in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.

Melissa Hall

Melissa Hall, Straight Answer Ma’am

Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com

Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

