Ask SAM: Is Ruff Housing, the doggie day care center, under new ownership?

Q: Is Ruff Housing dog daycare, grooming, and pet boarding under new ownership?

D.Y.

Answer: Ruff Housing is under new ownership, according to a spokeswoman for Ruff Housing.

“Yes, all Ruff Housing locations have been sold as of October 2021 to Destination Pet.”

Ruff Housing has two locations in Winston-Salem, and one location each in Greensboro and Cary.

Destination Pet is a "nationwide network of Connected Care centers offering veterinary services, daycare, boarding, grooming, training, and more, all under one roof or at nearby locations," according to its website.

Destination Pet is headquartered in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.

Summer Food Service program

The following locations will be part of the Summer Food Service Program and will be serving lunch, and in some locations breakfast or snacks to children 2-18 years of age.

Anthony’s Plot

2323 Sunny Side Ave., Winston-Salem

(serving inside Trinity Moravian Church, next door)

8 – 9 a.m. June 20 – July 29 breakfast only

Applewood Apartments

3502 Old Battleground Road, Greensboro

June 13 – Aug. 19

11 a.m. – noon lunch only

First Baptist Child Development Center

210 Village Drive, Lexington

June 13 – Aug. 19

8 – 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Hanes Hosiery Community Center

501 Reynolds Blvd., Winston-Salem

June 21 – Aug. 12

11 a.m. – noon and 3 – 4 p.m.

Hickory Trails Apartments

4223 Romaine St., Greensboro

June 13 – Aug. 19, 2022

11 a.m. – noon

Konnoak Community Freedom School

1465 Irving St., Winston-Salem

June 20 - July 28

8 – 9 a.m. and noon – 1 p.m. Monday-Thursday

Lily’s Network

160 Bethania Rural Hall Road, Rural Hall

June 13 – Aug. 19

8 – 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Little Creek Recreation Center (Camp Discovery)

610 Fox Croft Drive, Winston-Salem

June 21 – Aug. 12

11 a.m. – noon and 3 – 4 p.m.

Miller Park Recreation Center

400 Leisure Lane, Winston-Salem

June 21 – Aug. 12

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Neighborhood’s Hand Summer Enrichment Program

1713 N. Liberty St., Winston-Salem

June 13 – Aug. 12

9 – 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

Old Town Neighborhood Recreation Center

4550 Shattalon Drive, Winston-Salem

June 21 – Aug. 12

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 –4:30 p.m.

Piedmont Park

1130 E. 29th St., Winston-Salem

June 13 – Aug. 19

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Polo Park Recreation Center

1850 Polo Road, Winston-Salem

June 21 – Aug. 12

Noon – 1 p.m. and 4 – 5 p.m.

River Birch Apartments

312 N. Swing Road, Greensboro

June 13 – Aug. 19

11 a.m. – noon

Salvation Army/Ken Carlson

2100 Reynolds Park Road, Winston-Salem

June 21 – Aug. 12

11 a.m. – noon and 3 – 4 p.m.

Sedge Garden Recreation Center

401 Robbins Road, Winston-Salem

June 21 – Aug. 12

11 a.m. – noon and 3 – 4 p.m.

Sims Neighborhood Recreation Center

1204 Alder St., Winston-Salem

June 21 – Aug. 12

Noon – 1 p.m. and 4 – 5 p.m.

Smarties, LLC

1520 Martin St., Suite 106, Winston-Salem

June 13 – Aug. 19

8 – 9 a.m. Noon – 1 p.m.

Sprague Street Community Center

1350 E. Sprague St., Winston-Salem,

June 20 – Aug. 12

Noon – 1 p.m. and 4 – 5 p.m.

William Roscoe Anderson Community Center

2450 Reynolds Park Road, Winston-Salem

June 20 – Aug. 12

Noon – 1 p.m. and 4 – 5 p.m.

Wright Summer Camp

2332 Waverly Dell Drive, Winston-Salem

June 13 – Aug. 19

8 – 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

