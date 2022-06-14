Ask SAM: Is Ruff Housing, the doggie day care center, under new ownership?

Q: Is Ruff Housing dog daycare, grooming, and pet boarding under new ownership?
D.Y.
Answer: Ruff Housing is under new ownership, according to a spokeswoman for Ruff Housing.
“Yes, all Ruff Housing locations have been sold as of October 2021 to Destination Pet.”
Ruff Housing has two locations in Winston-Salem, and one location each in Greensboro and Cary.
Destination Pet is a "nationwide network of Connected Care centers offering veterinary services, daycare, boarding, grooming, training, and more, all under one roof or at nearby locations," according to its website.
Destination Pet is headquartered in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.
Summer Food Service program
The following locations will be part of the Summer Food Service Program and will be serving lunch, and in some locations breakfast or snacks to children 2-18 years of age.
People are also reading…
Anthony’s Plot
2323 Sunny Side Ave., Winston-Salem
(serving inside Trinity Moravian Church, next door)
8 – 9 a.m. June 20 – July 29 breakfast only
Applewood Apartments
3502 Old Battleground Road, Greensboro
June 13 – Aug. 19
11 a.m. – noon lunch only
First Baptist Child Development Center
210 Village Drive, Lexington
June 13 – Aug. 19
8 – 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Hanes Hosiery Community Center
501 Reynolds Blvd., Winston-Salem
June 21 – Aug. 12
11 a.m. – noon and 3 – 4 p.m.
Hickory Trails Apartments
4223 Romaine St., Greensboro
June 13 – Aug. 19, 2022
11 a.m. – noon
Konnoak Community Freedom School
1465 Irving St., Winston-Salem
June 20 - July 28
8 – 9 a.m. and noon – 1 p.m. Monday-Thursday
Lily’s Network
160 Bethania Rural Hall Road, Rural Hall
June 13 – Aug. 19
8 – 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Little Creek Recreation Center (Camp Discovery)
610 Fox Croft Drive, Winston-Salem
June 21 – Aug. 12
11 a.m. – noon and 3 – 4 p.m.
Miller Park Recreation Center
400 Leisure Lane, Winston-Salem
June 21 – Aug. 12
11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.
Neighborhood’s Hand Summer Enrichment Program
1713 N. Liberty St., Winston-Salem
June 13 – Aug. 12
9 – 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.
Old Town Neighborhood Recreation Center
4550 Shattalon Drive, Winston-Salem
June 21 – Aug. 12
11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 –4:30 p.m.
Piedmont Park
1130 E. 29th St., Winston-Salem
June 13 – Aug. 19
11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.
Polo Park Recreation Center
1850 Polo Road, Winston-Salem
June 21 – Aug. 12
Noon – 1 p.m. and 4 – 5 p.m.
River Birch Apartments
312 N. Swing Road, Greensboro
June 13 – Aug. 19
11 a.m. – noon
Salvation Army/Ken Carlson
2100 Reynolds Park Road, Winston-Salem
June 21 – Aug. 12
11 a.m. – noon and 3 – 4 p.m.
Sedge Garden Recreation Center
401 Robbins Road, Winston-Salem
June 21 – Aug. 12
11 a.m. – noon and 3 – 4 p.m.
Sims Neighborhood Recreation Center
1204 Alder St., Winston-Salem
June 21 – Aug. 12
Noon – 1 p.m. and 4 – 5 p.m.
Smarties, LLC
1520 Martin St., Suite 106, Winston-Salem
June 13 – Aug. 19
8 – 9 a.m. Noon – 1 p.m.
Sprague Street Community Center
1350 E. Sprague St., Winston-Salem,
June 20 – Aug. 12
Noon – 1 p.m. and 4 – 5 p.m.
William Roscoe Anderson Community Center
2450 Reynolds Park Road, Winston-Salem
June 20 – Aug. 12
Noon – 1 p.m. and 4 – 5 p.m.
Wright Summer Camp
2332 Waverly Dell Drive, Winston-Salem
June 13 – Aug. 19
8 – 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101