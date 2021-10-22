Ask SAM: Is shingles contagious?

This call is a scam; do not wire any money to them. Government agencies and banks do not ask for money over the phone. They also will not ask you to wire them money.

If you get a call, the police department recommends doing the following:

1. Get the caller’s name or what they say their name is.

2. The number they are calling from.

If you get a scam call or have information about people who are making the calls, call the police department at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800 and report it as soon as possible.

Q: Can we throw old alkaline batteries (such as AA, AAA) in the trash? If not, where can we take them to be disposed of?

D.P.

Answer: Yes, throw them in the trash. Helen Peplowski, the director of sustainability for the City of Winston-Salem said, "Alkaline batteries need to go in the trash, but 3RC does accept rechargeable batteries."

3RC Envirostation is located at 1401 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Winston-Salem. The service is free and open to all residents of Forsyth County. Proof of residency is required. It is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com Online: journalnow.com/asksam Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

