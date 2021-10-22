Ask SAM: Is shingles contagious?

Q: In a commercial for the shingles vaccination, it says that shingles is not contagious. I’ve always heard that shingles is contagious. Is shingles contagious or not?
R.T.
Answer: Sort of.
According to the Mayo Clinic website, “A person with shingles can pass the varicella-zoster virus to anyone who isn't immune to chickenpox. This usually occurs through direct contact with the open sores of the shingles rash. Once infected, the person will develop chickenpox, however, not shingles.”
Shingles is a viral infection that causes a painful rash. It is caused by the varicella-zoster virus, the same virus that causes chickenpox.
After a case of chickenpox, the virus becomes dormant in your body and may come back many years later as shingles.
The website described the symptoms of shingles.
“Symptoms may include:
* Pain, burning, numbness or tingling.
* Sensitivity to touch.
* A red rash that begins a few days after the pain.
* Fluid-filled blisters that break open and crust over.
* Itching.”
“Some people also experience:
* Fever.
* Headache.
* Sensitivity to light.
* Fatigue.”
Information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website said that before the advent of the chickenpox vaccination, about 4 million people got the disease each year.
In 1995 the Federal Drug Administration approved the first chickenpox vaccine. Today, less than 350,000 people get the disease, a drop of about 92%. Deaths from chickenpox have also seen a dramatic decline from more than 100 each year to less than 20.
The vaccine is given in two shots, the first at 12-15 months old and the second at 4-6 years old.
Scam alert
Officials at the Winston-Salem Police Department are warning people about a telephone scam that appears to be targeting senior citizens.
The caller will claim to be from either the Internal Revenue Service or a bank and tell the potential victim that an additional stimulus check was deposited in their bank account.
They tell the victim that the victim should return the money or their account will be frozen. They are told to wire money to a specific location. Some of the calls are from 336-462-8882.
This call is a scam; do not wire any money to them. Government agencies and banks do not ask for money over the phone. They also will not ask you to wire them money.
If you get a call, the police department recommends doing the following:
1. Get the caller’s name or what they say their name is.
2. The number they are calling from.
If you get a scam call or have information about people who are making the calls, call the police department at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800 and report it as soon as possible.
Q: Can we throw old alkaline batteries (such as AA, AAA) in the trash? If not, where can we take them to be disposed of?
D.P.
Answer: Yes, throw them in the trash. Helen Peplowski, the director of sustainability for the City of Winston-Salem said, "Alkaline batteries need to go in the trash, but 3RC does accept rechargeable batteries."
3RC Envirostation is located at 1401 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Winston-Salem. The service is free and open to all residents of Forsyth County. Proof of residency is required. It is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Online: journalnow.com/asksam
Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101