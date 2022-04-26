Ask SAM: Is the call I got about my "power panel" legit?

Q: We received a voicemail recently from a lady who said she worked at Duke Energy. The caller expressed concern about a "Duke-owned, or rather, possibly Duke-owned, breaker box" at our address that had a lock on it. We installed padlocks on the breaker boxes within the last decade or so, long before we began getting calls around 2019 or 2020 about Duke's House Power-Panel Replacement Program (supposedly a free and voluntary arrangement whereby Duke replaces home breaker boxes one at a time and assumes ownership of the new box along with all responsibility for maintenance of it). Is this legitimate?

Answer: Jimmy Flythe, the central region director of government and community relations for Duke Energy Carolinas, said that the call was legitimately from a Duke Energy employee.

"I would encourage the reader to return the call. This is our House Power Panel replacement project. In the 1960s and 1970s, Duke Energy had a promotional program for all electric homes where we provided the home breaker box (the house power panel).

"Duke Energy continues to own and maintain the HPP. A few years back we determined parts were no longer readily available and we needed to replace the HPPs at our expense and continue to own and maintain the new breaker panels if the homeowner agrees.

"To give some perspective, in Forsyth County we serve more than 175,000 customers. We have replaced over 6,000 HPPs in Forsyth County to date and have a pool of approximately 1,000 more that are candidates for replacement before the program ends at the end of this year.

"So the program does not apply to a large percentage of Forsyth County customers."

Go to www.duke-energy.com/home/products/house-power-panel for more information about the program.

Q: I have a used flute in good condition. Would the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools take it as a donation?

Answer: Brent Campbell, the chief marketing and communications officer for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools said there are a couple of ways to donate musical instruments to the school system.

“One, they can reach out to the school they want to donate it to and give it to the band/music program at that school.

“If they do not have a preference, they can reach out to Andrew Craft, the director of K-12 Arts, and he will get it to a school that needs it.”

Craft’s email is adcraft@wsfcs.k12.nc.us.

Meals-On-Wheels drivers sought

Senior Services needs volunteers to deliver hot, nutritious meals to older adults enrolled in its Meals-on-Wheels program.

Volunteer opportunities are flexible. Deliver any day, Monday through Friday, between 9:45 a.m. and noon once per week, once per month, or any schedule in between.

Safety protocols are in place with online options for application and orientation. Delivery routes take 60 to 90 minutes.

For more information, visit seniorservicesinc.org or contact Britnee Tellez at btellez@seniorservicesinc.org or 336-721-3411.

