Ask SAM: Is the city of Winston-Salem going to delay leaf pick-up?

Q: I know that the city was scheduled to start the leaf pick-up in Quadrant 2 on Monday, Nov. 2nd and that the brush pick-up crews are reduced to assist with the leaves. In light of the recent damage from Tropical Storm Zeta, can you find out if the city sanitation department can delay the leaf pick-up and concentrate on the brush pick-up first? There are a huge piles of limbs and cut up downed trees at the curb throughout the city waiting disposal.

B.M.

Q: In response to last week's hurricane damage throughout the city, will the city continue to collect brush during leaf collection season? Will the storm cause any changes in the leaf collection schedule?

P.P.

Answer: Ricky Boston, the sanitation curbside collection supervisor said, “The department is aware of all the storm damage but will need to begin leaf collection as scheduled. Many leaves have been placed at the curb and it would be far more disruptive to attempt a schedule change with all of the notifications that have been released. We realize this unusual weather has created a challenge, but we are still committed to providing everyone three leaf collections, while also working diligently to collect brush.”