Ask SAM: Is the city of Winston-Salem going to delay leaf pick-up?

Q: I know that the city was scheduled to start the leaf pick-up in Quadrant 2 on Monday, Nov. 2nd and that the brush pick-up crews are reduced to assist with the leaves. In light of the recent damage from Tropical Storm Zeta, can you find out if the city sanitation department can delay the leaf pick-up and concentrate on the brush pick-up first? There are a huge piles of limbs and cut up downed trees at the curb throughout the city waiting disposal.
B.M.
Q: In response to last week's hurricane damage throughout the city, will the city continue to collect brush during leaf collection season? Will the storm cause any changes in the leaf collection schedule?
P.P.
Answer: Ricky Boston, the sanitation curbside collection supervisor said, “The department is aware of all the storm damage but will need to begin leaf collection as scheduled. Many leaves have been placed at the curb and it would be far more disruptive to attempt a schedule change with all of the notifications that have been released. We realize this unusual weather has created a challenge, but we are still committed to providing everyone three leaf collections, while also working diligently to collect brush.”
Q: Is the red dirt found in Winston-Salem city water what stains sinks? What is the best cleaner?
L.M.
Answer: Gale Ketteler, the public information officer for the Winston-Salem Forsyth County Utilities Commission said, "The water treatment process used by Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities removes any dirt that may be present in source water drawn from the Yadkin River and Salem Lake. What this reader is noticing is oxidized iron, not dirt. For the best cleaner, the reader could search online for DIY solutions or reviews on products to remove iron stains and then decide what works best for their situation."
Veteran recognition program planned
Trellis Supportive Care and Flow GMC Winston-Salem will have a Drive-thru Veteran Recognition event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 13, in the old Sears parking lot at Hanes Mall. Veterans will be treated to a ballpark style lunch, compliments of Flow GMC Winston-Salem. Bolt, the Dash mascot, will be there, along with live music and the 2020 Freightliner “Ride of Pride.” Participants are asked to remain in their cars during the event.
“Prior to COVID, we were hosting eight Veteran Coffees a month throughout the region. Our aim is to create opportunities for Veterans to learn about valuable resources as well as enjoy fellowship,” shared Don Timmons, the Trellis Supportive Care Community and Veterans Liaison. “Even though participants will be in their cars, there will be a wonderful spirit of connectedness.”
As part of their ongoing support and outreach to veterans, the staff of Trellis Supportive Care is specially training to meet the unique needs of veteran patients. Veterans often have experiences that stay with them throughout life, and Trellis professionals are aware and empathetic to those experiences as they provide compassionate support to veteran patients, and their families.
To participate in the recognition event, registration is required and can be made by emailing VeteranEvent@TrellisSupport.org.
