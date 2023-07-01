Q: I heard a rumor that the CVS at Cloverdale Shopping Center is going to close soon. Is that true?

L.H.

Answer: Amy Thibault, lead director for external communications for CVS Pharmacy, explained what is going on with the Cloverdale CVS.

“We’ve made the difficult decision to close our store at 2221 Cloverdale Avenue in Winston-Salem on July 25. All prescriptions will be transferred to the nearby CVS Pharmacy at 606 Coliseum Drive to ensure that patients continue to have uninterrupted access to the pharmacy care, programs and services they currently receive from CVS.

“Patients can always choose to fill their prescriptions at any CVS Pharmacy, or the pharmacy of their choice, if another is more convenient. All employees are being offered comparable roles within the company,” she said.

Thibault said that there are 13 CVS Pharmacies in Winston-Salem. There is also a MinuteClinic and CVS HealthHub which sells health and wellness products and services. They also have home delivery for prescriptions for eligible customers.

“Maintaining access to pharmacy services in the communities we serve is an important factor we consider when making store closure decisions. Other factors include local market dynamics, population shifts, a community’s store density, and ensuring there are other geographic access points to meet the needs of the community,” Thibault said.

Q: A friend of mine got a new cell phone number recently and the area code was 743 not 336. The clerk told her that 743 was a local area code in addition to 336. When did that happen and why?

W.M.

Answer: The reason is to increase the number of phone numbers available to be issued. In 2000, the North American Numbering Plan Administrator, the agency that assigns area codes, warned that the Triad area was running low on available numbers with the 336 area code. Over the years, the demand for new numbers slowed, and made using the overlay area code unnecessary.

In the past, when an area started running out of numbers, the area would be split off and assigned a new area code. In an eight-year period this area went from 919 to 910 and finally 336 in 1998. Now, instead of splitting off an area, an overlay area code is issued. The 743 area code was assigned to the 336 area code.

The Charlotte and Raleigh areas have had overlays for many years. The Triangle area has 919 and 984 area codes. The Charlotte area has 704 and 980 area codes.

The N.C. Utilities Commission approved the overlay in August 2014, calling it “the most efficient, most effective and least disruptive of the four alternatives presented,” according to an August 2014 Winston-Salem Journal article.

The transition to the 743 area code began in October 2015. In April 2016 10-digit dialing became mandatory to make a local phone call. New numbers assigned starting in May 2016 might have the 743 area code or might be assigned the 336 area code.

Shredding events

Trinity Methodist Church, 3819 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, will have a shredding event, July 15. A $5 per box donation is suggested.

If your group is planning a shredding event and you want to be included on the list, you can email the information to asksam@wsjournal.com or mail it to Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., #100, Winston-Salem, NC 27101.