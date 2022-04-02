 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ask SAM: Is the construction along Kernersville Road related to the Northern Beltway?

  • Updated
Q: What is getting ready to take place in the Oak Grove Church Road area? We noticed a lot of houses have been torn down and land clearing taking place there and on Kernersville Road.

K. and S. S.

Answer: It’s part of the Northern Beltway project, said Pat Ivey, of the N.C. Department of Transportation division engineer for Forsyth County.

“This area is part of the section of the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway between U.S. 421/Salem Parkway and (Interstate 40) where construction will begin this month.

“The work currently being done on Kernersville Road is utility relocation activities required for the project. The $261 million project, which includes new interchanges on Kernersville Road and I-40, is scheduled for completion in April 2027.”

Q: What is the silver apparatus affixed to the Katherine Crosby bridge on U.S. 158 over the Yadkin River? It is on the Forsyth County side of the bridge.

B.V.

Answer: John P. Rhyne, the N.C. Department of Transportation division maintenance engineer for Forsyth County, explained what the apparatus is and who owns it.

“The silver apparatus that has recently been attached to the Katherine Crosby/US 158 bridge over the Yadkin River between Forsyth and Davie Counties is a water surface elevation gauge used to monitor flood elevations during storms.

“The gauge is owned by N.C. Emergency Management and installed on N.C. DOT bridges through joint agreement. There are a total of four gauges being installed in the area on NCDOT bridges,” he said.

Q: Country Club Road from Five Points to Silas Creek Parkway is in deplorable condition. The street has not been repaved in several years and has been patched and had potholes filled in numerous locations. I was wondering if the City of Winston-Salem or the N.C. Department of Transportation has any plans to pave this portion of the road during the 2022 paving season.

T.F.

Answer: The city is responsible for maintaining that part of Country Club Road.

Michael Flynn, the deputy director of field operations for the City of Winston-Salem Department of Transportation, explains what’s going on with Country Club Road.

“At this time the resurfacing list for 2022 is still being compiled. Country Club Road is not currently on the list that will be presented to City Council for the 2022 resurfacing contract.

‘Until it is voted on to be resurfaced, all we can do is maintain it with the very limited staffing we have available at this time.”

Q: A follow up question to the March 27 Academy Awards: What is the difference between being an openly gay woman and an openly queer woman. Both were “firsts” in terms of winning and being nominated for major awards. My spouse was unsure and said they were the same.

J.L.

Answer: “The answer isn't an exact science and has to do with how a person identifies,” said Aryn Fields, the senior press secretary of the Human Rights Campaign.

“A gay woman is in a same-sex relationship. A queer woman just means that the person identifies as queer -- it could mean the woman identifies as gender queer or has an expansive sexual identity, such as pansexual, that they identify as queer.

“Again, not an exact science and all to do with how the person identifies themselves.”

Melissa Hall

Melissa Hall, Straight Answer Ma’am

Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com

Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

