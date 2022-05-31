Ask SAM: Is the government going to stop making pennies?

Q: I read that the U.S. Mint will stop producing pennies late this year due to the high cost of making them. Some say this was an April Fools' post. Which is correct? — S.J.

Answer: Pennies aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.

"As of this date, the Mint has no plans to cease production of the penny," a spokesperson for the U.S Mint said.

This has been floating around for many years. In 2013, USA Today reported that, despite other countries dropping their penny coin, the United States had no plans drop our penny.

Q: The recycling truck has not picked up the recycling on the lower half of our street. We pay all our taxes and have placed the blue bins where they belong. This is not the first time this has occurred. What will it take to get action? — D.L.

Answer: Helen Peplowski, the sustainability director for the City of Winston-Salem, said that if your recycling has been missed, you should contact CityLink at 311 or 336-727-8000.

“We recommend that anyone who has experienced a missed collection from recycling to contact CityLink at 311," Peplowski said.

“Waste Management receives these service requests, via email, directly from the call center so this is the fastest way to get that information to the route manager and drivers."

You can also contact CityLink by email at citylink@cityofws.org.

Thank you

"Thank you to the person who paid the bill for my husband and me at Firebirds on Memorial Day.

“My husband is a veteran, and his bill was free. However, they paid the balance on our bill. This proves there are good people in our great country.” — R.M.

Fundraiser supper Friday

Hickory Ridge United Methodist Church, 6012 Germanton Road, Winston-Salem, will hold its Friday night fundraiser supper from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday. The menu will consist of breakfast fare: Tenderloin, bacon, eggs, grits, gravy, biscuits and peach cobbler. The cost will be $9 per person, and proceeds will go to the church insurance fund. For more information, call 336-406-8669 and leave a message.

Program on historic longrifles

C. Michael Briggs, a historian and author from Greensboro, will present a program at 2 p.m. Saturday in the auditorium of the Forsyth County Public Library, 660 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem. The topic will be the types of 18th- and 19th-century longrifles made in Forsyth and Davidson Counties. Admission is free.

The Salem and the Davidson "schools" — or types — were two of the nine regional styles of longrifles made in the Piedmont and mountains of North Carolina between 1760 and 1860.

There will be a display of the ornate longrifles that were made in the Salem and Davidson schools.

Briggs will discuss the gunsmiths who created the firearms and how their culture and religion affected the icons and symbols that they put on their longrifles.

Spring book sale

The Friends of the Central Library will hold the annual Spring Book Sale from Friday to Sunday at the library, 660 W. Fifth St. Admission is free.

The hours are 2-5:30 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday; and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.

On Sunday, items will be half price or $5 per bag, although some exclusions apply.

A special preview sale will be from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday. A $25 entry fee will be charged.

Proceeds will benefit the library's programs, including the Children's Summer Reading Program.

For more information, email FriendsofCentralLibrary@gmail.com or call 336-327-7888.

