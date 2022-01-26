Ask SAM: Is there a better way to find about about weather related changes to collections?

Q: Is there a better, or additional, way for the City of Winston-Salem to notify residents of a change in garbage/recycling collection? Our street was not aware that the Jan. 18 (Blue Week) collection was changed to “first thing Thursday morning, January 20” until a neighbor called City Link on Thursday evening, too late to put out bins.
A.T.
Answer: The city uses several avenues to alert people about changes to things like trash pickup, including local news outlets and its social media, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Nextdoor.
The Journal included trash and recycling changes in our weather stories last week.
“When weather forces a change in collections, we notify local newspapers and radio and television stations through a news release, we put the information on the city website and we post it on all our social media accounts.
“CityLink automatically receives every news release so that CityLink agents are notified of the plan. In this particular case, an agent may have mixed up the make-up plans for garbage and recycling. The blue week Tuesday recycling collections that were canceled this week will be made up this coming Tuesday, Jan. 25.
“When feasible, we will send the information to TV stations for the weather-closings information that runs at the bottom of the screen. In this particular case, the make-up collection plans for both garbage and recycling were too elaborate to be listed with the stations.
“We encourage all city residents to follow our social media accounts. Despite this particular lapse, CityLink remains a good option for citizens who do not follow social media. Additionally, through the city website (CityofWS.org) residents can sign up to receive alerts by email and text message about changes in collections due to holidays or inclement weather.”
Free tax preparation help
The Tax Aide Program of the AARP Foundation will be providing free personal income tax return preparation this year. Trained and certified volunteers will assist in preparing and e-filing the returns.
Proof of COVID-19 full vaccination and boosters is required for all tax-payers. In addition, all taxpayers need to have an email account.
Everyone is welcome regardless of age or income. Some complicated returns might be beyond the program’s scope of work, but seldom are people turned away.
Clients do not need to be a member of AARP.
This year the tax return preparation will be same day and by appointment only.
The first step is to obtain a tax packet by:
* Printing one from www.wstaxaide.com or by picking one up at one of the following locations. Please take only one packet per return.
* Central Library, 660 W. Fifth St., third floor reference desk.
* Reynolda Branch Library, 2839 Fairlawn Drive, front desk.
* Southside Branch Library, 3185 Buchanan St., front desk.
* Clemmons Branch Library, 6365 James St., front desk.
Instructions are included in the packets.
