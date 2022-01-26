Ask SAM: Is there a better way to find about about weather related changes to collections?

Q: Is there a better, or additional, way for the City of Winston-Salem to notify residents of a change in garbage/recycling collection? Our street was not aware that the Jan. 18 (Blue Week) collection was changed to “first thing Thursday morning, January 20” until a neighbor called City Link on Thursday evening, too late to put out bins.

A.T.

Answer: The city uses several avenues to alert people about changes to things like trash pickup, including local news outlets and its social media, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Nextdoor.

The Journal included trash and recycling changes in our weather stories last week.

“When weather forces a change in collections, we notify local newspapers and radio and television stations through a news release, we put the information on the city website and we post it on all our social media accounts.

“CityLink automatically receives every news release so that CityLink agents are notified of the plan. In this particular case, an agent may have mixed up the make-up plans for garbage and recycling. The blue week Tuesday recycling collections that were canceled this week will be made up this coming Tuesday, Jan. 25.