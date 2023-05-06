Q: When we first moved to Colfax there was a German restaurant on Bridford Parkway in Greensboro. Before we got to go it closed and supposedly still had a location in Winston-Salem. Pandemic later we can’t seem to find any German food restaurants. Can you find us one? — K.M.

Answer: The Old European German Restaurant in Winston-Salem closed several years ago, pre-pandemic. There was also a German restaurant in Yadkin County that is now a Mexican restaurant.

The closest German restaurant we found is in Troutman, in Iredell County. It’s called Bavarian Kitchen and is located at 275 N. Main St.

Main dish menu items include Schnitzel, Teufelstoast “Devil” Toast, and Bayerischer Kaspressknodel.

It is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday to Saturday and reservations are required. The last seating is at 8 p.m.

Reservations can be made by calling (704) 980-4799.

For more information or to view the complete menu, go to Bavarian-kitchen.com.

Q: Is there a correct side of aluminum foil to use, shiny side or dull side? — J.S.

Answer: According to ReynoldsBrands.com, the website of the company that makes Reynolds Wrap aluminum foil it’s your personal preference.

“It’s perfectly fine to place your food on either side so you can decide if you prefer to have the shiny or dull side facing out.”

Reynolds said that the reason that there is a shiny side and dull side is because of the way it’s made.

“This is a common question, and the answer is that the foil is ‘milled’ in layers during production. Milling is a process whereby heat and tension is applied to stretch the foil to the desired thickness.

“We mill two layers in contact with each other at the same time, because if we didn’t, the foil would break during the milling process.

“Where the foil is in contact with another layer, that’s the ‘dull’ side. The ‘shiny’ side is the side milled without being in contact with another sheet of metal.

“The performance of the foil is the same, whichever side you use,” Reynolds said.

Q: I have several packs of greeting cards from different organizations. I didn’t order them and have no use for them. Do I have to buy them or return the cards? They seem to mainly be from nonprofit groups. — M.B.

Answer: You can consider the cards a gift and dispose of them any way you choose, knowing that you have the federal government behind you.

According to the U.S. Postal Service, if a company or charitable organization sends you unsolicited items in the mail, you are not required to pay for the item or return it.

“Whatever you do, don’t pay for it — and don’t get conned if the sender follows up with a phone call or visit. By law, unsolicited merchandise is yours to keep,” said the USPS.

The Federal Trade Commission said that “charitable organizations can send you merchandise and ask for a contribution. You may keep such merchandise as a free gift.”

You may want to check with retirement communities, nursing homes or daycare centers to see if they might want the cards. Greeting cards can also be recycled, unless they have glitter on them or are made of photo paper.