Q: On the Carolina Classic Fair website, prices listed for fair admission indicate a $2 surcharge at the gate. I understand there are discounts for purchasing in advance as well as some daily specials for gate admission. However, the information on their website is not clear. For instance, does an adult $10 entry ticket purchased at the gate incur an additional $2 surcharge, making it $12 total? R.P.

Answer: The Carolina Classic Fair will open on Sept. 29 and run through Oct. 8 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. The hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday.

"To answer the question there is an additional $2 surcharge on all regularly priced adult and kid tickets purchased at the gates from an attendant at the Carolina Classic Fair," said Robert Mulhearn, the public assembly facilities and venue manager for the City of Winston-Salem. "However, we will have QR codes at all gates where guests can purchase from their phone instead of from a ticket booth and that will save them the $2 surcharge," he said.

There are also other promotions that will take place during the fair that will have free or reduced admission price and do not have a surcharge:

• Sept. 29: Opening day $5 admission

• Oct. 2: Bring three school supplies and get in free

• Oct. 3: Admission will be $2

• Oct. 4: Bring five nonperishable food items and get free admission

• Senior citizens 65 and older get in free every day

Mulhearn said that they have made changes to the ticket information on the website to make it clearer.

Q: My house is almost 100 years old. Recently, someone asked me if anyone had ever smoked in it, because if they had it might have third-hand smoke. I know no one has smoked in it for the 10 years I've lived here. But obviously, I don't know about the previous 90 years. I know what second hand smoke is but what is third-hand smoke?

W.R.

Answer: Third-hand smoke is the residue that is left by nicotine and other chemicals when the cigarette is smoked.

"Third-hand smoke clings to clothes, furniture, drapes, walls, bedding, carpets, dust, vehicles and other surfaces long after smoking has stopped. The residue from third-hand smoke builds up on surfaces over time,” according to Mayoclinic.org.

When you touch surfaces that have been exposed to it, you can pick up the contaminants.

"To remove the residue, hard surfaces, fabrics and upholstery need to be regularly cleaned or laundered" according to mayoclinic.org.

"Children and nonsmoking adults might be at risk of tobacco-related health problems when they inhale, swallow or touch substances containing third-hand smoke."

Because small children put things in their mouths, they are very susceptible to exposure to third-hand smoke, according to mayoclinic.org.

It also permeates such building material as sheetrock, and insolation.

Humberto Choi, M.D., a pulmonologist wrote on clevelandclinic.org, "It resists normal cleaning methods and you can't air it out of rooms or cars with fans or vacuums.

"For this reason, sometimes the only solution is replacing carpets, repainting walls and cleaning ventilation systems. So it's expensive to completely rid a room of third-hand smoke and eliminate the risk of exposure to future tenants or owners."

Research on third-hand smoke is ongoing, but both websites agree that the best way to prevent third-hand is not to smoke.