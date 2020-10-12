Ask SAM: Is there an agency that handles complaints about gas pumps?

Q: I have on several occasions over the last few months had a problem while buying gas at some local Sheetz stations. I always use regular octane and while pumping the pump will automatically change from regular to premium, thus charging me twice what I’d normally pay. I have tried reporting this to the cashiers but they simply say that I must have pushed the wrong button on the pump. I have no way of proving this. However, I have started watching the pump during the whole process of filling my tank. Who should I report this to and will they even believe me?
L.D.
Answer: SAM reached out to Sheetz, but didn't hear back from them by press time. We did however hear back from the state agency that monitors gas stations. Chad Parker, the measurement section manager for the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said, “The customer is welcome to report the complaint to me with the Standards Division. Once we have the necessary information, store name, address, pump number, and grade, I can send an inspector to test the pump. These types of complaints before we have found that the hose might accidently slap the 93 button before fueling has started. Parker’s email is Chad.Parker@ncagr.gov.
Q: Could you find out when the bridge construction at the intersection of Fifth Street and Old Greensboro Road will be finished? I use that road often.
Answer: Keith Huff, the director of field operations for the City of Winston-Salem Department of Transportation said that the city’s contractor went to the location last week. "They will be replacing the beams under the eastern portion of the bridge. Weather permitting, this work should take approximately four to five weeks to complete."
Q: Are there any laws/ordinances preventing people from parking in bicycle lanes? It seems like people block them (and half the street) constantly with vehicles, lawn debris, trash cans and so on. It defeats the purpose of having the lanes if a cyclist is repeatedly required to enter into the car lane to avoid obstacles.
A.B.
Answer: Lt. Morris said, “It is a violation of the city code to park a vehicle in a designated bicycle lane. City Code Section 42-153 (a)(14) generally prohibits any person from stopping, standing or parking a vehicle “within a lane designated for moving traffic in such a way as to obstruct the movement of traffic in that particular lane.”
The city’s website includes a brochure on safe biking that contains a reminder to property owners not to leave their trash cans or to park in bicycle lanes: https://www.cityofws.org/DocumentCenter/View/2234/Walking-and-Cycling-Safety-in-Winston-Salem-PDF. Blockage of a bicycle lane can be reported to the city by calling City Link at 311 or 336-727-8000.
