Ask SAM: Is there an agency that handles complaints about gas pumps?

Q: I have on several occasions over the last few months had a problem while buying gas at some local Sheetz stations. I always use regular octane and while pumping the pump will automatically change from regular to premium, thus charging me twice what I’d normally pay. I have tried reporting this to the cashiers but they simply say that I must have pushed the wrong button on the pump. I have no way of proving this. However, I have started watching the pump during the whole process of filling my tank. Who should I report this to and will they even believe me?

L.D.

Answer: SAM reached out to Sheetz, but didn't hear back from them by press time. We did however hear back from the state agency that monitors gas stations. Chad Parker, the measurement section manager for the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said, “The customer is welcome to report the complaint to me with the Standards Division. Once we have the necessary information, store name, address, pump number, and grade, I can send an inspector to test the pump. These types of complaints before we have found that the hose might accidently slap the 93 button before fueling has started. Parker’s email is Chad.Parker@ncagr.gov.