Ask SAM: Is there any punishment for people who put signs at intersections?

Q: There are signs around the city at intersections and generally making a mess. Isn't there an ordinance prohibiting signs? Is there any punishment for violators?

A.L.

Answer: Yes, there is an ordinance prohibiting signs in the right-of-way.

Section 70-17 of the Winston-Salem Municipal Code covers posting signs or advertisements on utility poles, fences or other objects or within street rights-of-way.

(1) No person, firm, or corporation shall place, or attach or affix in any way to any tree, telephone or electric light pole, post, or other object, any card, board, sign or advertising matter (hereinafter, collectively "advertisements") within any street, street right-of-way or public square within the city. A violation of this subsection shall subject the offender to the civil penalties and remedies enumerated in subsection (3) herein below. For the purpose of enforcement of this section, right-of-way shall be defined as follows:

a. The furthest from the improved road surface or curb of any of the following:

1. A utility pole/box or a line between two consecutive utility poles/boxes, or

2. A fire hydrant or a line between two consecutive fire hydrants, or

3. A utility meter or a line between two consecutive utility meters, or

4. The back side of the sidewalk.

The ordnance also says that it is the duty of the advertisement owner to make sure that the ad has not been placed in violation of subsection (1). If an owner has not removed an ad that is in violation of the ordnance will be “subject to civil penalties.”

The owner of the advertisement will be fined $50 per day per sign for any sign that is not removed. If the fine is not paid within 30 days of being cited, a civil action will begin.

It also spells out what constitutes rights-of-way.

"For the purpose of this section, improved road surface shall mean the asphalt or concrete pavement to the edge of the road or, where curb or curb and gutter exists, the asphalt or concrete pavement to exclude the curb or curb and gutter.

"On controlled access roads, right-of-way shall be determined by the right-of-way markers to include fencing. Controlled access roads shall be defined in this section as roads, streets, or highways providing access connections at interchanges or selected public roads only, with no direct access from private roads or driveways and with no crossings at grade, including any interstate, state, or U.S. route.

"Public square shall be defined in this section as an open area at the meeting of two or more streets or where two or more streets empty into an open plaza owned by the city."

N.C. Department of Transportation public meeting

The N.C. Department of Transportation will have a public meeting to discuss extending Baltimore Road to Interstate 40 and building a new interchange.

Information about the project, including maps and a video, can be found at https://publicinput.com/baltimore-advance.

The meeting will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Redland Church, 137 Baltimore Road, Advance. Comments may also be submitted to 512-580-8850, emailed to baltimorerd-advance@publicinput.com, or mailed to Ryan Newcomb, NCDOT Highway Division 9 — Project Manager, 375 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27127, by Nov. 17.