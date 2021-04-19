Ask SAM: Is there any truth to the TikTok rumors about April 24?

Q: My teenager is worried after seeing something on TikTok about people committing crimes on April 24. Is this a real threat?
Answer: TikTok users are urging women to be careful on April 24, citing unspecified threats of sexual violence.
Some people believe it's a joke, albeit in extremely poor taste, while others believe it is true.
Lt. Todd Hart, a spokesman for the Winston-Salem Police Department, said the department is aware of the posts.
"The Winston-Salem Police Department was already aware of a couple of people on TikTok posting April 24th as 'Rape Day,'" Hart said.
TikTok is also aware of videos and has been removing them from the site, Hart said.
TikTok is requesting any users that see something referencing April 24 to take a screenshot and include the hashtags that have the account information of the person sharing the content.
There have been no direct threats in Winston-Salem, Hart said.
"As always, we encourage all citizens to stay alert of their surroundings and if you see anything suspicious then report it," Hart said.
Q: As more people, are getting their second vaccinations, a question has begun to crop up: Where should I keep my card?
Answer: Catie Armstrong, a spokeswoman for N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, said that everyone who gets the COVID-19 vaccination will receive a vaccination card that has the person’s name, the date of the vaccinations, where they got the shot and the type of vaccine.
“People are encouraged to make a back-up copy of their card, such as taking a picture of the card on their phone. People should take their vaccine card with them if for their second dose and then store it with their other medical documents in a safe place,” she said.
If you misplace your card, you can log into NC’s COVID Vaccine Management System (CVMS) Vaccine Portal to access to your vaccine record, or you can contact the vaccine provider.
“If a person loses their vaccine card and needs proof of vaccination but does not have access to their record online, they should contact their vaccine provider directly,” Armstrong said.
Q: When is the gardening section going to return to the Winston-Salem Journal? I would like to know when it is safe to plant my vegetables.
Answer: The Gardening section is in the Journal each Friday. It has moved to the inside of the B section , though. On April 16 the Gardening section was on pages B-5, 6, and 7. For a quick reference to where things are in the Journal, there's a table of contents on the front page each day.
Mulch giveaway canceled
Gale Ketteler, the public information officer for Winston-Sale/Forsyth County Utilities, said that the free mulch giveaway has ended and the giveaway scheduled for Saturday, April 24, has been canceled. The mulch ran out Saturday, April 17.
