Ask SAM: Is there any truth to the TikTok rumors about April 24?

M.B.H.

Answer: Catie Armstrong, a spokeswoman for N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, said that everyone who gets the COVID-19 vaccination will receive a vaccination card that has the person’s name, the date of the vaccinations, where they got the shot and the type of vaccine.

“People are encouraged to make a back-up copy of their card, such as taking a picture of the card on their phone. People should take their vaccine card with them if for their second dose and then store it with their other medical documents in a safe place,” she said.

If you misplace your card, you can log into NC’s COVID Vaccine Management System (CVMS) Vaccine Portal to access to your vaccine record, or you can contact the vaccine provider.

“If a person loses their vaccine card and needs proof of vaccination but does not have access to their record online, they should contact their vaccine provider directly,” Armstrong said.

Q: When is the gardening section going to return to the Winston-Salem Journal? I would like to know when it is safe to plant my vegetables.

S.V.