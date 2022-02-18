Ask SAM: Is there enough parking at Union Station for a restaurant?

Q: Is there enough parking at the Union Station for a restaurant?
J.W.
Answer: Until plans for the restaurant are finalized, officials won’t know how many parking spaces will be required.
Desmond Corley, a land-use coordinator, and Glenn Johnson, a planning coordinator for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Planning and Development Services, explain how the number of spaces is determined.
Glenn Johnson: “From a commercial permitting standpoint, the parking requirements are based on the occupant load of the restaurant.
“We will need more information about the absolute size and location of this project before we can give you a good answer.”
Desmond Corley: “Required parking is calculated based on the size of the restaurant, at a ratio of one required space per 100 square feet of gross floor area.
“Since Union Station itself is older than our parking requirements, other uses within the building aren’t required to provide additional parking.
“Theoretically, all of the parking at Union Station could be assigned to a restaurant without being non-compliant with our ordinances.”
Q: I am curious why the City of Winston-Salem charges you $150 to have your water turned on?
B.D.
Answer: The charge is a security deposit that is tied to your credit score. Deposits are routinely charged by other utilities, and for rental properties.
Gale Ketteler, the public information for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities, explained the steps you go through to get water service established.
“Visit cityofws.org/startwater for information on starting, stopping or transferring water and sewer service with WSFC Utilities.
“There you will see our service initiation fee is $20. We require the customer’s Social Security number for a credit check and collect a security deposit based on their credit score.
“If a customer does not provide a SSN, that is the highest risk factor and the maximum $150 security deposit is required as per Water System Policy Resolution, Article II, Sec. 35(a)(2).”
Here is additional information from the article about the security deposit:
The deposit can be used if the account is past due.
“The deposit shall be refunded in its entirety if two (2) years pass without any penalties occurring. This refund shall be applied in the form of a credit against the customer’s water/sewer account. Otherwise, the deposit shall remain on the account indefinitely, or until the customer requests final termination of service and a final bill is rendered.
“At this time, the said deposit shall be applied to any final billed amount and any overage shall be refunded to the customer provided the customer owes no delinquent water/sewer bills for any other account.”
Driver license renewals
T.H. tried to renew her driver’s license online and was not successful. They wanted to let people know what the problem was, so others don’t have it. After several attempts T.H. called N.C. Department of Motor Vehicles in Raleigh for help.
“I was told that if you renewed the last time by going to the web, you will need to go in person for an eye exam the following time.”
Free COVID-19 testing
Top Priority Care Services LLC and Ottendorf Laboratories are offering free COVID-19 PCR tests from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at 4401 Providence Lane, Winston-Salem.
