Ask SAM: Is there enough parking at Union Station for a restaurant?

Q: I am curious why the City of Winston-Salem charges you $150 to have your water turned on?

B.D.

Answer: The charge is a security deposit that is tied to your credit score. Deposits are routinely charged by other utilities, and for rental properties.

Gale Ketteler, the public information for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities, explained the steps you go through to get water service established.

“Visit cityofws.org/startwater for information on starting, stopping or transferring water and sewer service with WSFC Utilities.

“There you will see our service initiation fee is $20. We require the customer’s Social Security number for a credit check and collect a security deposit based on their credit score.

“If a customer does not provide a SSN, that is the highest risk factor and the maximum $150 security deposit is required as per Water System Policy Resolution, Article II, Sec. 35(a)(2).”

Here is additional information from the article about the security deposit:

The deposit can be used if the account is past due.