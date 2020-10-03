Ask SAM: Is there financial aid and assistance available for older students?

Q: I am a 67 year old senior whose lifelong dream has been to pursue and complete getting a college degree. How does one tap in to any available financial resources to help pay tuition costs? Might you be able to provide any available resources to help me and any other interested seniors get started?

A.B.

Answer: Salem College has an adult education program, the Fleer Center for Adult Education. It offers adults, women and men, 23 years and older educational opportunities, and provides students assistance and support. They will work with students who are fulltime or part-time. Janet Zamora, the admissions counselor for the Fleer Center said that there are several different scholarships that adult students can qualify for. For more information about the Fleer Center, call 336-721-2621 or go to Salem.edu. Full disclosure, SAM graduated from Salem in 2000 through the adult continuing education program, the predecessor to the Fleer Center.

