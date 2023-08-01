Q: Several years ago, I found a North Carolina state list of prices for various services for funeral homes. I am sure it was from a state government website. This would be a great way for readers to compare prices for planning ahead for a funeral. Would you be able to locate that? — S.F.

Answer: The N.C. Board of Funeral Service does not maintain any centralized price list for licensed funeral establishments in North Carolina.

“To my knowledge, we have never generated any kind of statewide price list for funeral goods and services that consumers may purchase from a licensed establishment,” said a spokesman for the N.C. Board of Funeral Service.

The NCBFS is the state agency that licenses and oversees funeral directors and funeral homes.

“The purpose of the North Carolina Board of Funeral Service is to safeguard the public health, safety and welfare of North Carolina citizens by ensuring that those individuals and entities licensed for the practice of funeral services in this state are duly qualified,” according to its website.

Members of the funeral service board are appointed by the governor and the general assembly.

Another organization does have a price list on its website. The Funeral Consumers Alliance North Carolina put together a price list and posted it on its website (funeralsnc.org). It has listings of funeral homes and prices for cremations and basic funerals.

The alliance is a nonprofit, volunteer association that educates and advocates for consumers on funeral services.

Clarification

On Friday there was a question about a recently renewed driver’s license that had “Not For Federal Identification” on it.

The statement means that the license is not a REAL ID license and therefore cannot be used to board airplanes or gain access to federal facilities.

A reader pointed out that the start date for the REAL ID is May 7, 2025.

The licenses that are currently being issued are good for five to eight years, depending on the age of the driver and would therefore be valid after the REAL ID start date.

The statement on the license is an easy way to tell that it is not a REAL ID.

VFW honor guard needs volunteers

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Honor Guard needs volunteers to help render military honors for deceased veterans from all branches of the military.

The honor guard also is active with color guard missions at schools, churches, retirement centers and other civic events. Uniforms and transportation are provided.

Members must be honorably discharged from military service.

For more information or to volunteer, call Cliff Harris, quartermaster, at 336-403-8756, or email clifhar@windstream.net.