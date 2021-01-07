Ask SAM: Is this a scam?

Q: Every so often I receive notices of sweepstakes through the mail which I believe are legitimate. But last week I received a sweepstake offer with the title “Sweepstakes Audit Bureau” which offered $12,000,000.00. The entry data claim form requested that I send them a $5 fee for Research and Data Processing. I have never heard of this sweepstake and especially one asking for money so I believe this was a scam. Am I correct?

Answer: Anytime you are asked to send money to receive a prize, it’s a scam, according to Lechelle Yates of the Better Business Bureau of Central and Northwest North Carolina. Yates also had some information about the Sweepstakes Audit Bureau. “We are reporting that the company is part of a larger business, Emerson Publishing. Emerson has earned an F rating with BBB, in part for not modifying all their advertising to meet the BBB Code of Advertising. Based on the ad review, they’ve been using the same advertising you received for 12 years. This business sends mailings about prizes and asks for a fee. This business is not distributing prize money to winners, but is offering to sell information about sweepstakes that you can enter. The fee is not for receiving the prize, but is for a list of sweepstakes that you can enter to see if you win. Remember that when you win a prize, you do not have to pay anything up front to receive the prize. When a business asks for money up front, it is selling something, not giving a prize.” For more information about the BBB’s file on Emerson, go to www.bbb.org/us/tx/dallas/profile/sweepstakes/emerson-publishing-inc-0875-37006684.