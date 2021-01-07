Ask SAM: Is this a scam?

Q: Every so often I receive notices of sweepstakes through the mail which I believe are legitimate. But last week I received a sweepstake offer with the title “Sweepstakes Audit Bureau” which offered $12,000,000.00. The entry data claim form requested that I send them a $5 fee for Research and Data Processing. I have never heard of this sweepstake and especially one asking for money so I believe this was a scam. Am I correct?
Answer: Anytime you are asked to send money to receive a prize, it’s a scam, according to Lechelle Yates of the Better Business Bureau of Central and Northwest North Carolina. Yates also had some information about the Sweepstakes Audit Bureau. “We are reporting that the company is part of a larger business, Emerson Publishing. Emerson has earned an F rating with BBB, in part for not modifying all their advertising to meet the BBB Code of Advertising. Based on the ad review, they’ve been using the same advertising you received for 12 years. This business sends mailings about prizes and asks for a fee. This business is not distributing prize money to winners, but is offering to sell information about sweepstakes that you can enter. The fee is not for receiving the prize, but is for a list of sweepstakes that you can enter to see if you win. Remember that when you win a prize, you do not have to pay anything up front to receive the prize. When a business asks for money up front, it is selling something, not giving a prize.” For more information about the BBB’s file on Emerson, go to www.bbb.org/us/tx/dallas/profile/sweepstakes/emerson-publishing-inc-0875-37006684.
Q: It seems that many of the social agencies that make funds appeals on television are asking for commitments of $19 per month. What’s so magical about $19?
Answer: Kevin Scally, the chief relationship officer for Charity Navigator, an online charity reviewer said, that asking for $19 per month, rather than $20, may be more acceptable to potential donors. “Another reaction to this is that many organizations will follow other industry leaders. For example, if a large organization has success with a specific ask string, others will follow.” SAM also found that the IRS may have a hand in it. Taxpayers may deduct up to $250 without having a receipt. $19 per month comes out to $228 per year. Even though $20 per month comes out to $240 per year, it may come down to $19 is less than $20. The charity does not have to go to the expense of sending out receipts. According to IRS publication 526, “Cash contributions include payments made by cash, check, electronic funds transfer, online payment service, debit card, credit card, payroll deduction, or a transfer of a gift card redeemable for cash. You can't deduct a cash contribution, regardless of the amount, unless you keep one of the following:
1. A bank record that shows the name of the qualified organization, the date of the contribution, and the amount of the contribution. Bank records may include:
a. A canceled check.
b. A bank or credit union statement.
c. A credit card statement.
d. An electronic fund transfer receipt.
e. A scanned image of both sides of a canceled check obtained from a bank or credit union website.
2. A receipt (or a letter or other written communication such as an e-mail) from the qualified organization showing the name of the organization, the date of the contribution, and the amount of the contribution."
