Ask SAM: Is this mailer from the Census Bureau legit?

Q: I keep getting mail from the Census Bureau. My name is not on the envelop; it just says "Occupant." First, they wanted my email and some other information. Is this a scam?

L.O.

Answer: In addition to conducting the decennial census (every 10-year census) count of Americans, the U.S. Census Bureau also conducts more than 100 surveys each year. There are household and business surveys. They are conducted by mail, telephone, online, and in-person. Some of the surveys are for the bureau's use and others are for such other government agencies as the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Justice Department.

The U.S. Census website has a frequently asked question webpage, the following is from that:

“The U.S. Census Bureau compiles information from household to produce statistics that describe populations and their characteristics, such as age, education, housing and income. We collect this data by asking household members questions about the people who live in the house, apartment, mobile home or group housing.

“Your participation in the Census Bureau survey for which you are selected is critical. Your response to the 2020 Census cannot replace your answers to these other surveys.”

The address is selected, not the person who lived there when the last decennial census was filled out. If your address is selected, they will send a letter to you describing the survey. It is usually addressed to “the resident of” or “occupant of” the address, because they do not know who lives there.

To find out if something you received is on the level, you can go to the bureau’s website, www.census.gov, and click on Surveys and Programs. That takes you to a list of the the surveys going on now. There are approximately 30 surveys for individuals and household.

Some of the household surveys include:

*The American Community Survey: It is conducted every year and gives communities information to make plans.

*American Housing Survey: is data that the census bureau collects information for the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

*Ask U.S. Panel Pilot: It gives households a way to take part in improving the way the federal government collects information from the public.

*Household Pulse Survey (COVID-19): A new survey that can be deployed quickly to see how people have been impacted by the COVID pandemic.

*National Crime Victimization Survey: The census bureau collects information for the Bureau of Justice Statistics.

To provide safety for the information that is collected, the bureau encrypts data while it is being collected. It is stored on the Census Bureau's internal network, which is protected from the internet by such safety measures as firewalls.

"We actively monitor all digital traffic and continuously inspect the use of our IT systems to make sure private information stays secure," the bureau said.

The census bureau’s website has additional information on verifying if someone who claims to be from the census bureau is real, if a mailing is legitimate, and is an email or text message is real.