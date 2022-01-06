Ask SAM: Is this text message spam?

Answer: To ensure that the sensor “knows” you’re there is to stop on it, not past it or short of it. Jason Toney and Alex Stone with the City of Winston-Salem Department of Transportation explain the workings of the sensors.

“Vehicle detections sensors under the asphalt at several intersections were impacted by the recent paving work that took place around the city during the fall of 2021. When vehicle sensors are damaged at an intersection the signal controller is no longer actuated by the presence of vehicles at an intersection and reverts to preprogrammed timing.

“These vehicle detections sensors are scheduled to be repaired as soon as possible. For any driver to ensure they are properly activating the vehicle sensor at a signalized intersection WSDOT recommends vehicles stop the front of their vehicle directly behind the indicated stop bar painted on the asphalt at an intersection. If a vehicle pulls past the stop bar or stop too far short of it, vehicles sensors can no longer detect if a car is present.

“If you suspect that a vehicle detection sensor is malfunctioning at an intersection please contact Citylink at 311 or 336-727-8000.”