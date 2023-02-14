Q: I got a postcard recently asking me to take a survey for Triad Travel Counts. Is this legitimate or is it a way for scammers to get personal information?

W.S.

Answer: It is legitimate. Triad Travel Counts is a way for transportation planners to get input from residents.

According to information from the City of Winston-Salem, “The 'Triad Travel Counts' survey is being coordinated by regional planning organizations in collaboration with the N.C. Department of Transportation and is designed to give planners a better idea of when, how and where people in the region travel – for work, for shopping, for school and for recreation and leisure.”

If you complete the survey, you will get $10.

“Residents who complete the survey will be offered an opportunity to receive an additional cash incentive, ranging from $10 to $50, by recording everywhere that everyone in their household travels on an assigned date. Households have the option of reporting their trips online, over the telephone, or with a smartphone app that will record their trips automatically,” the city said.

In this area they will conduct the survey among 4,800 households in Alamance, Caswell, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Orange, Randolph, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, and Yadkin counties, N.C. Department of Transportation said in the Frequently Asked Question section of the website TriadTravelCounts.com.

The money to pay for Triad Travel Counts comes from planning and research funding from the federal government. The money cannot be used for improving roads. It can only be used for planning transportation projects.

N.C. DOT said that people who have not received an invitation to take a survey may still get the chance to take part.

“It is possible that your address has been selected to participate, but because invitations are sent out over several months, you may have been selected but not yet notified by mail. To see if you have been selected, contact us with the information requested. If you are selected to participate, we will let you know how to join the survey.”

The information that is collected will be used to explain how people in the survey area travel.

“More specifically, information provided by all participants will be used to summarize the general activities people engage in, the means of travel used to get to these activities, where trips are coming from and going to, the extent to which trips are combined together (e.g., grouping together your errands), and the time-of-day trips are made,” N.C. DOT said.

Eventually data from the survey will be available to the public, but no personal information about the participants will be available.

For more information, go to TriadTravelCounts.com. You can also contact them through the website.

Fulton Family YMCA update

SAM heard from someone who had seen on social media that the Fulton Family YMCA would reopen March 1. The rumor is not true, according to Kristina Geddings, the communications director for the YMCA of Northwest North Carolina.

"We are still investigating partnerships and other funding opportunities for us to potentially open the doors back to general membership in 2023," Geddings said.