Ask SAM: Is Winston-Salem banning gas lawn mowers and leaf blowers?

Q: Someone told me that the City of Winston-Salem is going to ban or outlaw two-cycle engines like those in lawn mowers, string trimmers and leaf blowers because of air pollution concerns. Is that true?
M.S.
Answer: No, the city isn't banning them.
“The City has no plans to outlaw lawn equipment because of air pollution," said Ben Rowe, an assistant city manager.
Your friend might have heard about a new law in California aimed at cutting down on such engines.
On Oct. 9, Gov. Gavin Newsom of California, signed legislation that would ban the sale of “new gas-powered equipment using small off-road engines, a broad category that includes generators, lawn equipment and pressure washers,” according to an AP story.
The legislation orders the California Air Resources Board to enact a rule that bans the sale of equipment with small engines. The rule would likely take affect Jan. 1, 2024.
The story said that there are more than 16 million small engines in California, and about 13 million passenger cars. In 1990, California became the first government to regulate small engine emissions. Vehicle emission systems have improved significantly over small engine emissions, since then.
California “officials say running a gas-powered leaf blower for one hour emits the same amount of pollution as driving a 2017 Toyota Camry from Los Angeles to Denver, a distance of about 1,100 miles.”
Drivers needed
The local chapter of the Disabled American Veterans needs volunteer drivers to drive Forsyth County veterans to the Kernersville and Salisbury VA facilities. The DAV provides the vehicle. Volunteers must have a valid driver’s license and pass a physical provided by the VA. Please call 336-515-5000, ext. 21479 to leave your contact information. G.F.
Central Library book sale
After having two book sales canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Friends of the Central Library will have its fall book sale from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Nov.12; 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov.13 and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Nov.14. It will be in the basement and covered parking area on the Spring Street side of library. The library is located at 660 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem.
There will be thousands of gently used books, CDs, records, DVDs, and other interesting items available. Donations come from private individuals, and public and academic library collections.
Proceeds will benefit the Central Library and its programs, including the Children’s Summer Reading Program.
Forsyth County COVID restrictions will be strictly enforced. Masks are required at all times, including in the garage area. Social distancing is required in all spaces. There will be a limit of 10 patrons at a time in the interior sale area.
Thanksgiving restaurants
Thanksgiving is coming, and we're starting to get questions from readers about what restaurants will be open on the holiday. Owners and managers of restaurants that will be open Thanksgiving Day can email us at asksam@wsjournal.com. Include address, hours of operation, whether special menu items will be available or if customers can order off the regular menu. Also, let us know if reservations are required or encouraged. The list will be published as we hear from restaurants.
