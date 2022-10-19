Ask SAM: Is Winston-Salem's drinking water safe?

Q: What can you tell us about the quality of our city water? Specifically, are PFSA or similar chemicals being filtered for us?

P.G.

Answer: Gale Ketteler, the public information officer for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities, brought us up to date with information from the annual water quality report.

“For more than 20 years, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities has met or surpassed all state and federal drinking water standards. Sourced from the Yadkin River and Salem Lake, we treat and deliver millions of gallons every day to taps in homes and businesses throughout the region,” she said.

Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are chemicals that are used in coatings and products that resist heat, oil, stains, grease and water, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They are sometimes called “forever chemicals.”

“Compared to other water systems in the state, our samples collected since 2018 have indicated very low concentrations of these unregulated substances,” Ketteler said.

“While the current filter systems at our facilities are not considered effective at removing PFAS compounds, we do feed powered activated carbon at two of our facilities and are assessing its ability to remove PFAS. If new regulations are issued by the Environmental Protection Agency, that will help us determine if treatment changes are necessary at our facilities.

“It is important to note that the EPA recently estimated approximately 80% of PFAS exposure is attributed to food intake rather than water. These compounds are also used in the manufacture of carpets, clothing, fabrics for furniture, paper packing for foods, non-stick cookware, water-proof fabric and fire-fighting foam.

“Based on CDC data, governmental efforts to reduce the manufacture and use of PFAS have substantially decreased the amounts measured in human bodies in recent years. In August, a team of researchers announced the discovery of a cheap, easy and effective way to break down these chemicals into harmless end products,” Ketteler said.

The Winston-Salem Forsyth County Utilities most recent annual Water Quality Report is available at cityofws.org/wqr2021.

Q: Does the Winston-Salem Recreation and Parks Department have any plans to improve the entrance to Hobby Park off West Clemmonsville Road?

S.R.

Answer: William Royston, the director of the Winston-Salem Recreation and Parks Department, said that they realize that the entrance is difficult to navigate.

Royston said he would have the department’s maintenance people work on the entrance more often.

“But a more permanent solution will require time and resources to address,” he said.

Free Halloween activity Saturday

There will be free Halloween activities Saturday at Bolton Park, 1590 Bolton St., Winston-Salem. The Winston-Salem Recreation and Parks Department will have its annual “Trail of Treats” and will screen the 1993 Disney movie “Hocus Pocus.”

The Trail of Treats will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. It is for elementary-age children and their families. Booths will be set up for children to win treats or prizes. Children are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes. The movie is at 7 p.m. It is rated PG.

Parents or caregivers can learn about such local resources for children as athletic programs, scouts and after-school programs.

Food trucks will be onsite.